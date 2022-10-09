Shelly Laciskey, age 53, of Blaine, MN passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family, after a valiant 21 month battle with lymphoma.
A Celebration of Life service was held at Eagle Brook Church - Ham Lake Campus on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.
Shelly was born on February 26, 1969 to Donald & Lorraine (Valek) Pexa in Fargo, ND. In 1972, the family moved to Cologne, MN and opened a restaurant. She received her education at Central schools in Norwood Young America, graduating in 1987. She furthered her education at St. Olaf College and St. Catherine's, where she received her RN degree. She continued her education at St. Kate's and obtained her Nurse Practitioner licensure, and was practicing in the area of geriatrics at the time of her diagnosis.
On Sept. 3, 1999, she married Geordie Alfson. They moved to Blaine, and during their 19-year marriage were blessed with 3 beautiful children. Shelly loved being with family, and her children were her utmost priority. Attending school activities, sporting events and just doing things with them were a constant joy. On Sept. 19, 2020, she married Mike Laciskey. Shelly and Mike enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and hiking adventures at their cabin in Longville, MN. They also enjoyed cooking meals together and exploring breweries.
Always a bounce in her step and an upbeat attitude, she had a special talent for looking out for others. She possessed a very caring nature, which is why a nursing career came naturally to her. Her medical knowledge helped many people get past a health scare. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Pexa, Grandparents, Joseph & Helen Pexa and James & Agnes Valek.
Shelly is survived by her husband, Mike Laciskey, and her children, Mitchell, Elaina and Jake Alfson; her step children - Matt, Natalie & Bailey Laciskey; her mother, Lorraine Pexa, and 4 brothers and their wives - Craig & Kristi, Jay & Jenny, Todd & Julie and Paul & Linda. She is further survived by her father in law and mother in law, John & Bernadette Laciskey, and 2 sisters in law and their husbands Melissa & Kris Krachmer, Shanna & Jay Klein and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues.
