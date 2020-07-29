Sheila Ann Hart

Sheila Ann (Pelletier) Hart, age 72, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Waconia, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Clergy Officiating: Father Abraham George Organist: Marilee Widmer Musical Selections: “Halleluiah,” “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “How Great Thou Art” Honorary Casket Bearers: Hunter Pratley, Wyatt Pratley Casket Bearers: Dustin Kroyer, Jimmy Legg, Kyle Bendt, Chris Pratley, Dakota Hart, Kole Bendt, Jimmy Hart Sheila Ann (Pelletier) Hart was born on August 15, 1947, in Dayton, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Wilfred “Dusty” and Rosemary (Burns) Pelletier. Sheila was baptized as an infant in Dayton, Kentucky. She received her education and graduated from Rutherford High School in Panama City, Florida. On April 14, 1972, Sheila was united in marriage to Bill Hart in Donaldsonville, Georgia and then renewed their vows at St. Kevin’s Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sheila and Bill made their home in South Minneapolis, Bloomington and Waconia, Minnesota, and then in 1991 moved to Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Lynne, Shawn and Robert. Sheila and Bill shared over 48 years of marriage. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Sheila worked at Lakeview Clinic in Waconia and Watertown, as a certified medical assistant and X-Ray technician. She was an active member of Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Sheila was also a member of the Edward Born American Legion Auxiliary Post #343 in Norwood, Minnesota, and the Young America VFW Auxiliary Post #1783 in Young America, Minnesota. Sheila enjoyed fishing and cooking. She also loved to read. Sheila especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Sheila passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Waconia, Minnesota, at the age of 72 years, 11 months and 12 days. Blessed be her memory. Sheila is survived by her: husband, Bill Hart of Young America, MN; daughters, Lynne Prattey and her husband Chris of Silver Lake, MN, Shawn Kroyer and her husband Steven of Richfield, MN; special daughter, Sarah Carlson of Norwood Young America, MN; grandchildren, Kyle Bendt and his wife Tamera, Kole Bendt, Hunter Pratley, Wyatt Prattey, Dustin Kroyer, Dallas Kroyer, Dakota Hart and his wife Brittney, Teagen Hart; great-grandchildren, Asher Bendt, Violet Bendt, Renlee Hart; siblings, Donna Bland, Terri Legg and her husband Jimmy; nieces, Jennifer Sistrunk and her husband Ryan, Samantha Chapman and her husband Josh; other relatives and many friends. Sheila is preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred “Dusty” and Rosemary Pelletier; son, Robert Hart; brother-in-law, Darrell Bland. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
