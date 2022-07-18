Sharon L. Bromstad

Sharon Bromstad, age 79, of Norwood Young America passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine.
Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at All Saints Lutheran Church (511 Merger Street) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Matt Schroeder officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service with interment in Forest Hill Cemetery in Norwood Young America.
Sharon Lee Bromstad was born February 28, 1943, in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Louis and Ethelyn (Meighan) Noeldner. As a young child, Sharon moved to Waconia where she was raised and cared for by Harold and Delma Schneewind. She attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Waconia High School.
Sharon was united in marriage with Curtis Bruesehoff in November of 1961. The couple farmed in rural Norwood and was blessed with children Laurie, Joel, Terry and Karla. Sharon worked as a dental assistant and later did catering and home cleaning services. She was known as a very talented cook and was often asked to cater for graduation parties, showers, reunions and private dinner events.
On September 9, 1983, Sharon was married to Lyle Bromstad. Sharon was a very active and faithful member of All Saints Lutheran Church where she volunteered. She enjoyed needlepoint, gardening, camping and regular visits with her coffee groups. She'll be missed by her family and friends. Sharon had a strong will and a great sense of humor. She became a friend to everyone she met.
Sharon is preceded in death by her father Louis Noeldner, stepmother Frances Noeldner, mother Ethelyn Silver and husband Lyle Bromstad.
Sharon is survived by her loving family: children Laurie Hilgers of Chaska, Joel (Heather) Bruesehoff of White Bear Lake, Terry (Jill) Bruesehoff of Norwood Young America, Karla Tvetene of Bloomington; grandchildren Kyle Hilgers, Laurel (Luke) Wennen, Emily Bruesehoff, Molly Bruesehoff, Megan (Corey) Olson, Courtney Bruesehoff and special friend Blake Johnson, Sydney Bruesehoff, Adrienne Tvetene; great-grandchildren Cooper, Sawyer and Landon Olson; half-sisters Kippi, Tami and Lari; other relatives and many dear friends.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
