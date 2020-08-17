Sharon K. Olson age 71 of Cologne passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Parkview Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral Service held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at West Union Lutheran Church (15820 Market Ave) in Cologne, with Rev. David Knox officiating. Visitation was Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the service, at church, on Monday. Interment at West Union Lutheran Cemetery. Sharon was born on March 27, 1949 in Sioux Falls, SD the daughter of Wilfred and Viola (Evenson) Johnston. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Wilfred and Viola “Ole” Johnston; brother Bill Johnston; sisters Shirley Campbell and Joanne Poppe; and nephew Thom Campbell Sharon is survived by her loving family: husband Richard “Dick” Olson; sisters Michelle (Bruce) Hanson, Elizabeth (Todd) Stroessner, Pat Evenson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Gary (Joyce) Olson, Marlys (Paul) Bachman, James (Bev) Olson; nieces and nephews Jim Kenyon, Michael (Tracey) Kenyon, Julie (Gary) Zitterich, Anne (Kevin) Winters, Katy (Tony) Pacholke, Laura Stroessner and Abby Waldman, Jack Stroessner, Bobby Mathers, Deb (TJ) Blackwell, Billy (Brenda) Mathers, Jody Mathers, Chris Nelson, Terri Kaufmann, Tim (Laura) Campbell, Whitney (Shawn) LaClair, Lindsay (Arnie) Tucker, Amanda (Jason) Kempthorne, Justin (Amanda) Bachman, Andrew Olson and special friend Ashley, Carter Olson; great- nieces and nephews Johnny and Joey, Noah and Finn, Ayla and Heidi, Kasey, Maranda and Tad, Ashley, Kelsey and Rosie, Lisa, Will, Rachel, Ryan and Missy, Justin, Kaylin and Devin, Jonathan and Evan, Theodore and Piper; and many friends. Casket Bearers Andy Olson, Carter Olson, Justin Bachman, Kevin Winters, Tony Pacholke, Jack Stroessner. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com.
