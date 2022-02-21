Selmer T. Olson Jr., age 65 of Lester Prairie, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral Service held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Jon Tolly as officiant. Visitation from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service.
Selmer was born on November 27, 1956 in Britton, SD the son of Selmer and Helen (Guy) Olson. He was a jack of all trades, fixing anything that needed repair. Selmer liked working with his hands, especially woodworking. He loved passing on the knowledge of what he knew onto his children and grandchildren. Selmer would pass time by playing cribbage and chess. He would lend a helping hand to anyone who was in need of assistance.
Selmer was preceded in death by his daughter Rebecca; father Selmer Sr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law Tom and Lydia Wiswell; brothers-in-law Rich Wiswell.
Selmer is survived by his loving family: wife Catherine; children Selmer III and Amanda Olson of Cologne, Tina and Rich Laumann of Cologne, James Olson of Norwood Young America, Tricia and Jay Rechtzigel of Waconia; grandchildren Grace, Wyatt, Lee and Lauren Olson, Mackayla and Teagan Laumann, Maverick Rechtzigel; mother Helen Olson of Belt, MT; brothers and sisters Jessie and Diane Olson of Monticello, Sally Olson of Belt, MT, Donald and Sandy Olson of Cokato, Clara and Deryk Copperwheat of Sun River, MT, Cathy and Wayne Callison of Great Falls, MT; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Sue (Brad) Schultz of Norwood Young America, Margaret Tabor of Pequot Lakes, Tom (Karen) Wiswell of Watertown, Liz Wiswell of Glencoe, Roger Wiswell of Minneapolis, Brian Wiswell of Merrifield; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
