Sarah M. Buckentin, age 90, of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, June, 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, June 21, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg and will continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Clergy: Pastor Ronald Mathison.Organist: Cheryl Andrix. Congregational Hymns: “Abide With Me,” “Jesus Lead Thou On,” “Lift High The Cross.” Casket Bearers: grandchildren, Martha Peters, Gerhardt Buckentin, Jonathan Buckentin, Kristi Zeigler, Jacalyn Dircks, Clint Buckentin and Jeremy Buckentin. Sarah Martha Buckentin was born on February 17, 1931, in Glencoe, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Johann (John) and Bertha (Huepenbecker) ZumHofe. Sarah was baptized as an infant on March 1, 1931, by Reverend Heinrich J. Bouman. She was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on March 25, 1945, by Reverend Louis T. Wohlfeil, both at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota. She received her education at Emanuel Lutheran School through the eighth grade and graduated from the Glencoe High School, class of 1949. On May 6, 1950, Sarah was united in marriage to Gerald Buckentin by Reverend Wohlfeil at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. Sarah and Gerald made their home in Hamburg, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with four sons, Wallace, Richard, Charles and Joel. She was a loving wife and mother. Sarah and Gerald shared over 42 years of marriage together until Gerald passed away on September 23, 1992. Sarah was employed at Emanuel Lutheran School in Hamburg and then she went on to work at Young America Corporation in Norwood Young America until she retired in 1996. Throughout those years, she also enjoyed helping her husband care for the farm. Sarah was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg as well as the Ladies Aid. Sarah enjoyed gardening and canning. She also enjoyed dancing and going to relative’s homes to play cards. She enjoyed playing softball and reading books. Sarah loved traveling and had the opportunity to travel to Germany twice and also go on many bus tour trips. Sarah passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, Minnesota, at the age of 90 years. Blessed be her memory. Sarah is survived by her sons, Wallace Buckentin and his wife Sharon of Mayer, MN, Richard Buckentin and his wife Lynette of Hamburg, MN, Charles Buckentin and his wife Jeanne of Norwood Young America, MN, Joel Buckentin and his wife Barbara of Biscay, MN; grandchildren, Martha Peters and her husband Mark, Gerhardt Buckentin and his wife Jessica, Jonathan Buckentin and his wife Colleen, Kristi Zeigler, Jacalyn Dircks and her husband Justin, Clint Buckentin and his wife Ingrid Tollefson and Jeremy Buckentin and his wife Paige; great-grandchildren, Paul Peters, Frederick Peters, Russell Peters, Benjamin Peters, Ryan Buckentin, Otto Buckentin, Oliver Buckentin, Kala Ziegler, Katie Ziegler, Connor Buckentin, Jocelyn Buckentin, Lincoln Dircks, Natalie Dircks, Jackson Hildreth, Ella Hildreth, Charlotte Buckentin, Lewis Buckentin and Edgar Buckentin; sisters-in-law, Darlene Meyer and her husband Roger of Fort Meyers, FL, Harriet Droege of Fort Meyers, FL; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Johann (John) and Bertha ZumHofe; husband, Gerald Buckentin; sister, Elsie Parpart and her husband Vernon; brother, Harold ZumHofe and his wife Mildred; brothers-in-law, Henry Droege, Werner Buckentin and his wife Lee, Lester Buckentin and his wife Marlys; sister-in-law, Delores Meyer and her husband Leslie. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood-Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.hantge.com.
