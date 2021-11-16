Sandra Wolter

Sandra Kay Wolter (Emily, MN) passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14th at the age of 72 years old.
Funeral services for Sandy will be held at Mission of the Cross Lutheran church (LCMS) on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at 2 pm. Visitation will be from Noon - 2 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2021. After the service, Sandy will be laid to rest by Christian burial at Pinewood Cemetery (Crosslake, MN).
Sandy was born in Minneapolis, MN on Jan. 17th, 1949. She graduated from Southwest High School (Minneapolis, MN) in 1967. She became a child of God through baptism on March 25, 1969. For the rest of her life, Sandy lived in her baptismal grace, through faith, and looked forward to the day when she would see her Savior face to face. She fought the good fight, she kept the faith; she finished the race. Now she has received the crown of life and has been welcomed home by her Lord with the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Sandra married James D. Wolter at Mt. Olive Lutheran church (Minneapolis, MN) on June 7, 1969. Together, they were blessed with two sons: Jason and Derek. While her children were young, Sandy stayed at home and cared for them. When they were both in school, she took a job at Rosemount, Inc. (which, later, was bought by Emerson), where she worked until retirement. In addition to being a faithful worker, Sandy was involved in many different community organizations. She was a hospice volunteer for 20 years. She graduated from Toastmasters and enjoyed sharing her experiences with others through the various presentations that she gave. She was a member of the Red Hats in Crosslake, as well as the Breezy Point Women's Club. Sandy also volunteered at the Emily Food Shelf.
As a servant of Christ, the work that Sandy enjoyed most was serving her church family at Mission of the Cross Lutheran church (Crosslake, MN). There, she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She also served as the Cradle Roll Coordinator. She was a member of the LWML Altar Guild, and served on the church council as a member of the Board of Missions and the funeral committee.
Sandy is survived by her sons and their families: Pastor Jason Wolter of Benson, MN (Tracy; Jacob, Isabella and Zerubbabel) and Derek Wolter of Plymouth, MN (Elizabeth; Jacob and Ava); her siblings: Janice Staricha (James) and Doug Sabart (Darcy); and many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces, all of whom she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by three still-born children, as well as two still-born grandchildren; her parents Ernest and Viola (Minke) Sabart; her sisters Patricia Robinson, Carol Nickel and Beverly Giernet.
