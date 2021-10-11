Sandra M. Schlueter, age79, of Watertown passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at her residence.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church (600 Kristi Lane) in Watertown with Rev. David Hanson as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to service. Interment in the Watertown Public Cemetery.
Sandy, the only child of Oswald and Mable Gatz, grew up on the family farm in Watertown, MN. Sandy graduated from Watertown High School and decided to pursue a career in cosmetology. She began her career at Androli's in Wayzata and soon after met Henri Gendron from Quebec City, Canada. She married Henri and moved to a lovely home near the Calhoun and Harriet lakes in Minneapolis. There she raised two daughters and enjoyed many picnics and bike rides around the Lakes and well as many trips to Canada to visit with Henri's family
Later she opened a beauty salon in Hopkins, MN and participated in many city functions and community services.
When she met Harry Schlueter on a trip to visit a friend in New Mexico, they became very close and decided to marry. Sandy moved to New Mexico, where she continued to work as a hair dresser and also helped Harry with his design and wallpaper business. They enjoyed fishing, camping and exploring the countryside. They took the opportunity to go whenever they could, as they loved the outdoors.
Sandy and Harry moved to Watertown, MN to help care for her parents. Still having the love for the outdoors, they found a campground in southern Minnesota, where they spent years fishing and camping, making life-long friends.
In 2011, Harry passed away. Sandy continued to go camping, with the help of some neighbors, who were kind enough to haul her camper to the campground. With her feline friend, she continued to enjoy the outdoors and gathering with her friends. She always has said "Harry will not fish without me." Guess what they are doing now?
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband Harry Schlueter; parents Oswald and Mabel (Young) Gatz.
Sandra is survived by her loving family: daughters Michelle (James) Anderson of Gilbert, AZ, Melissa Gendron of Eden Prairie; and many friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
