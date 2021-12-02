Sandra M. Drew, age 84, of Mayer passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Memorial service 4:00 PM Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church (209 Bluejay Ave.) in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Sandra was preceded in death by her son Patrick Thor Drew; husband William "Bill" Drew; parents Everett and Laila Kuhlmann; sisters and brothers-in-law Lyn and Stephen Hahn, Ruth and Chuck Bates.
Sandra is survived by her sons Nick Drew, Joshua Drew and wife Sadie McKinley; nephews and niece Blake Hahn and wife Jill, Michael Bates, Tim Bates and wife Laura, Joe Bates, Mike Drew, Mary Drew; other relatives and friends.
Prior to the death of her son Patrick at the age of 42, Sandra was sure she had a special angel on her shoulder, because of her wonderful family. Sandra always said she got to work in her favorite pastimes: music, travel and books. She started out working in the travel industry, but when she and Bill started a family, she wanted to spend more time with her family at home. So, for 20 years Sandra gave piano lessons and tennis lessons to the area children. She later re-entered the travel business which afforded her the chance to once again travel all over the world. And upon her retirement, Sandra worked part-time for the Carver County Library System.
For the past 20 years, Sandra has spent the winter months on South Padre Island, Texas enjoying the warmth, the ocean and many friends.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
