Sandra Kaye Restine

On Friday, March 5, 2021 passed away at the age of 67. Sandra had a passion for family, friends, milking cows, organic growing, hunting, traveling, antiques, and meeting new people. She had the ability to touch your life forever with her very first words. Smart, Strong, Infectious, Giving, Beautiful!! Sandra was preceded in death by her brother, Jed Lindgren and father Kenneth Lindgren. She is survived by her mother Esther Lindgren, daughter Sarah, grandson Tyler, brother John, and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and life long friends. A celebration of life will be held at our family cabin Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. Cabin address: 13732 Grouse Trail Bagley, MN 56621
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.