Sally Ann Mathieu, age 89, passed away just before Christmas. She is preceded in death by her husbands Wally Westberg and Hal Mathieu and daughter Teresa W. Pfister. She is survived by her daughters Wendy (David) Jensen and Melissa (John) Russell; son Steven (Beth) Westberg; granddaughters Erin (Mike) Schopfer and Sally Russell; grandsons Justin and Kevin (Natalie) Jensen, Tom and Bill (Carly) Russell, and Dylan and Truman Westberg; and three great-grandchildren Nicholas, Elle and Charlotte. Affectionately known as ‘Nan’ by her family, she was happiest being surrounded by family, friends and her beloved dog Lucky. Sally was born to Glenn and Martha Dunfee in Shenandoah, IA in 1930. In her teen years, she lived in Crosslake, MN, and attended high school in Pequot Lakes. Later, she graduated from Stephens College in Missouri. She was an active board member or volunteer for the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis, the Minnesota Orchestra, Ridgeview Medical Center, the Waconia Library, and Courage Center. She was known for her personal style and compassionate spirit. Sally’s family would especially like to express our deep gratitude to the staff of New Perspective Senior Living in Waconia, Bluestone Physician Services and Brighton Hospice for their extraordinary and loving care for our mother. Her life will be celebrated with a private interment which will take place at a later date. Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Sally A. Mathieu
