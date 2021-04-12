Ryland N. Wickenhauser, age 79 of Cologne, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Arlington. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church Street East) in Cologne with Father Abraham George as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday ALL AT THE CHURCH. Interment St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Ryland was born on May 31, 1941 at the Wickenhauser farm in Cologne, the son of Norbert and Reseda (Splettstoeszer) Wickenhauser. He was baptized at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Cologne. On November 30, 1963, Ryland was united in marriage to Barbara Peura at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia by Father Kauer. Ryland grew up in Cologne, where he enjoyed farming for years. He loved raising his family on the original Wickenhauser homestead. Ryland was an active member and leader of 4-H and FFA throughout his life, supporting his children and grandkids. He excelled as a tool and die maker for over 50 years. Ryland worked for Tonka Toys and then for Philips Temro until his retirement. He cherished his time spent with family, especially the five grandchildren and great-grandson. He will be dearly missed by all. Ryland was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; parents Norbert and Reseda Wickenhauser; father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Elizabeth Peura. Ryland is survived by his loving family: children Toni Wickenhauser of Cologne, Robie (Deanne) Wickenhauser of Cologne, Teri Wickenhauser and fiancé Doug Jones of Cologne, Reid Wickenhauser of Cologne; grandchildren Kahli Wickenhauser, Kassidi Wickenhauser, Paige Wickenhauser, Hailey Wickenhauser, Easton Jones; great-grandson Colton Tesch; sister Marla (Galen) Good of Cologne; brother Delvyn (Gloria) Wickenhauser of Norwood Young America; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Mary (Marc) Adams of Coon Rapids, Lisa Peura of Cologne; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers Darrin Good, Bob Good, Phillip Good, Greg Wickenhauser, Lee Wickenhauser, Jon Fernholz. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
