Ryan Nicholas Severson, age 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Lake Vermilion on March 17, 2022.
Ryan was born on August 4, 1971 in Watertown, MN, the son of Douglas (Diana) Severson and Sonja (Judd) Berthiaume. Ryan was a graduate of Blaine High School and was a member of the 1988 State Championship Bengal football team. He continued to play football at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and graduated with a Master of Industrial Safety in 1996. Ryan worked for various companies over the years with a long tenure at Ridley Corporation and most recently on the Safety team at Minnesota Power in a job he loved and a team he enjoyed.
In 1995, Ryan married Susan (Newberg) Severson and their family grew with the birth of their beloved daughter Mia in 2001. They resided in Waconia, MN where they raised Mia.
Ryan loved creating meals, drinking wine, traveling and was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Lake Vermilion where they were currently building their full-time home.
Ryan will be forever loved and missed by Susan and Mia; his parents Doug (Diana) Severson and Sonja (Judd) Berthiaume; sisters Rachel Alleva, Ashley (Peter) Olsen, Sarah Severson and Berthiaume; brothers Judd (Shelly), Dan (Becki), Dave (Anne); numerous nieces and nephews; his in-laws the Newberg's Vydetta, Steven (Sandy), Charles, Lynn; his best friend Pete Buck and his family, multiple friends and colleagues and the loveable family pet Murphy.
Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents Vernon and Rosella Boor and Leonard and Eva Severson, his father-in-law Ted Newberg and numerous aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, 800 Waconia Parkway N, Waconia, MN. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in Ryan's honor at a place of your choosing. A celebration at Lake Vermilion will be held later date.
