Ruth “Ruthie” Marie Aronson passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 after a short illness. She was 93 years old. She was born September 4, 1927 in Young America, MN. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Dick; her brother Bill; sisters Dorothy, Laura, Gertrude, Betty, and Marion and by many friends. She is survived by her sister Nettie Glander; by her three children, Rick (wife Bobbie), Lynn, and Todd (wife Michelle); grandchildren Heather and Erica; great-grandchildren Stone, Gabby, Tiah and her favorite nieces Susan, Patty, and Sharon. Ruthie graduated from Central High School in Norwood, Minnesota. In addition to being a great Mom and Wife, Ruthie worked for 18 years at Twin Birch/Presbyterian Nursing Home in Spring Park, MN. She always enjoyed the people, coworkers, and friends that lasted for many years after her retirement. Ruthie was not only a mother to her children, she was a true friend to each of them. Her spirit and her smile were a source of inspiration and joy to all those that knew her. She was never one to dwell on problems, her enjoyment of each and every day and the world around her was a constant example for all of us. Ruthie always moved forward and refused to let anything detract from her life, her family and her friends. After Dick passed away, she led our family with a calm conviction and never wavered, setting a path for all of us to follow. She loved her independence and living on her own and living on her terms. Among those that she considered to be part of her family were the many dogs and cats of her children. She loved to take care of Ajax (even when he laid a couple big licks on her and messed up her hair), Babs, Bella, Kaia and others. She loved to golf, play bridge, to travel, to float in the lake, family dinners and barbeques, to visit Lake Vermilion and Mille Lacs, and to just be around kids, grandkids, family and friends. Best of all she loved to laugh, tell stories, and enjoy everyone and every minute around her. Please raise a glass, hug your family, friends and pets and recall a time that she made you smile. We will miss her always. There will be a memorial service and celebration of life on Friday, September 11th at David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata, MN.
