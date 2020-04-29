Ruth Louise Hoof

Ruth Louise (Kohls) Hoof, age 92, of Lester Prairie, MN, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, MN. Private Family Graveside Service was held at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Lester Prairie. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Eric Nelson. Ruth Louise (Kohls) Hoof was born on September 5, 1927, in Victor Township, Howard Lake, MN. She was the daughter of Charles and Emma (Beiersdorf) Kohls. Ruth was baptized as an infant on September 25, 1927, by the Rev. C. Peltz at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on May 4, 1941, by the Rev. Theo. Rolf at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany, MN. Her confirmation verse was 1 Timothy 6:12. Ruth received her education through the 8th grade at St. Mark Lutheran Parochial School in New Germany. On February 24, 1945, Ruth was joined in Holy Matrimony with Raymond Hoof at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany by the Rev. John Meyer. Ruth and Ray farmed in the New Germany area from 1945 to 1972 and moved to Lester Prairie in 1972. Their marriage was blessed with five children, Larry, Donald, Shirley, Lynette and James. Ruth and Ray shared over 53 years of marriage until Ray passed away on August 19, 1998. Ruth was well known for her beautiful rug weaving talent, which was handed down by her parents; at one point she had five looms. People came from all over to have rugs made. Ruth enjoyed fishing with Ray on Lake Milacs. She also loved her gardening, playing cards, and was especially involved with keeping the flowers and plants in front and inside St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church looking so beautiful. Ruth was always willing to help with events going on at church. She loved music especially entertaining on the organ. Ruth had been a resident of GlenFields Living with Care since 2015. She loved playing cards, Bingo, putting puzzles together and playing her organ. She was never in her room and always on the move. Ruth passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, MN, at the age of 92 years, 7 months and 22 days. Blessed be her memory. Ruth is survived by her: children, Larry Hoof and his wife Jeanette of Lester Prairie, MN, Donald Hoof and his wife LaJean of Lester Prairie, MN, Shirley (Hoof) Vinkemeier of Chanhassen, MN, Lynette (Hoof) Buckentin and her husband Richard of Hamburg, MN, James Hoof and his wife Julie of Lester Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Daryn Hoof and his wife Melanie, Lori (Hoof) Quast and her husband Jason, Rachel (Hoof) Ricard, Ryan Hoof, Michelle (Vinkemeier) Coy and her husband Matt, Marc Vinkemeier and his wife Bonnie, Jonathan Buckentin and his wife Colleen, Kristi (Buckentin) Ziegler, Jodi Hoof, JaNaye Hoof; granddaughter-in-law, Dana (Hoof) Girtler; great-grandchildren, Kya, Brayden and Colby Hoof, Addison and Clayton Hoof, Clara Quast, Noah, Maya and Sophia Ricard, Emily and Jonathan Vinkemeier, Morgan Coy, Connor and Jocelyn Buckentin, Kala and Katie Ziegler; sister-in-law, Esther Hoof; brother-in-law, Orville Bachmann; nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Emma Kohls; husband, Raymond “Ray” Hoof; grandson, Daryl Hoof; great-grandson, Wyatt Coy. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
