Ruth H. Werner

Ruth Harriett (Simmons) Werner was born on August 26, 1933, in Grant Township, Harrison County, Missouri. She was the daughter of James and Laura (Lees) Simmons. Ruth was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education at Kansas City Public School in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated with the Class of 1951.
On September 16, 1956, Ruth was united in marriage to Myron Werner at Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, Missouri. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Stanley and Dean. Myron and Ruth resided in Norwood Young America. They shared 64 years of marriage until Myron passed away on November 27, 2020.
Ruth as a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time listening to music as well as playing music on the piano and organ. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and when she was indoors, she enjoyed her sewing projects. Ruth cherished the time she spent with family and friends and loved family get-togethers and playing games. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Norwood Young America.
Ruth passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, at the age of 88 years. Blessed be her memory.
Ruth is survived by her: sons, Stanley Werner and his wife Joann of Norwood Young America, MN, Dean Werner and his wife Jane of Norwood Young America, MN; grandchildren, Heidi Portner and her husband Scott, Bridget Grabowski and her husband Nick, Wesley Werner and his wife Tracy, Timothy Werner and his wife Katie, Jill Rolf and her husband Ryan; great-grandchildren, Conner Portner, Jacob Grabowski, Carter Grabowski, Levi Werner, Peyton Werner, Ruby Rolf, Hank Rolf, and Adelaide Werner; sisters-in-law, Shirley Anklam, Marilyn Zabel and her husband Donald, Lila Martin; brother-in-law, Darrel Werner and his wife Judy; nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Myron Werner; parents, James and Laura Simmons; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gilbert and Eleanora Werner; brother, Harold Simmons; half-sister, Mildred Rose and her husband Wayne; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
