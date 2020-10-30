Ruth Ellen Panning

Ruth Ellen (Brinkman) Panning, age 85, of Glencoe, Minnesota, formerly of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in rural Hamburg, Minnesota, with interment following at the church cemetery. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior the service at the church. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Ronald Mathison. Organist: Kathy Oelfke. Congregational Hymns: “I Am Jesus’ Little Lamb,” “Amazing Grace,” “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.” Ruth Ellen (Brinkman) Panning was born on November 21, 1934, in Glencoe, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Elmer and Selma (Jensen) Brinkman. Ruth was baptized as an infant on December 16, 1934, by Rev. E. Kolbe and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on May 2, 1948, by Rev. Alfred Streufert both at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, Minnesota. Her confirmation verse was Isaiah 33:6 – “And wisdom and knowledge shall be the stability of thy times, and strength of salvation: the fear of the Lord is his treasure.” Ruth received her education in Glencoe, Minnesota, graduating with the Glencoe High School Class of 1952. On June 24, 1961, Ruth was united in marriage to Erwin Henry Panning by Rev. A. H. Fellwock at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, Minnesota. Erwin and Ruth made their home on the two-family farms in rural Hamburg, Minnesota, moving to the second family farm in 1988. In 1997, they moved into Hamburg, in October of 2010 to The Harbor in Norwood Young America and Ruth moved to GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe in October of 2015. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Randall, Lynn and Christopher. Ruth and Erwin shared over 52 years of marriage until Erwin passed away on August 13, 2013. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Ruth worked at Hubert Smith Law Office early in her career, and later cleaned houses in the Western suburbs for several years. Ruth was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in rural Hamburg. As her ministry to the church, she was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Ladies Aid, LWML, Silver Seniors, and was a steadfast quilting and church volunteer. Ruth enjoyed fishing, gardening, flowers, baking, sewing, cooking especially roasts and was a long-time leader of the Hamburg Hustlers 4-H Club. She also loved traveling out of state - a trip to Alaska was her favorite. Ruth treasured the time spent with her family which included family vacations, babysitting her grandchildren, watching their sporting events when they got older and making every holiday special, especially Christmas. Ruth passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, Minnesota, at the age of 85 years, 11 months and 5 days. Blessed be her memory. Ruth is survived by her: children, Randy Panning and his wife, Terri, of Hamburg, MN, Lynn Panning of Mound, MN, Chris Panning and his wife, Jennifer, of Hamburg, MN; grandchildren, Barret Panning, Brice Panning, Emma Panning, Cora Panning, Nathan Panning; brother, Orville Brinkman; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Brinkman, Rosella Brinkman, Lorraine Schroeder; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Selma Brinkman; husband, Erwin Panning; brothers, Gerald Brinkman, Maynard Brinkman, Howard Brinkman; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Ed Schroeder, Marion Brinkman, Donna Brinkman. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
