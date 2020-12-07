Ruth Charlotte Schrupp

Ruth Charlotte (Erickson) Schrupp, age 88, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. A Private Graveside Service was held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, with interment following at the church cemetery. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Josh Bernau. Ruth Charlotte (Erickson) Schrupp was born on July 2, 1932, in Franklin Township, Wright County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Andrew and Hattie (Johnson) Erickson. Ruth was baptized as a small child on October 27, 1936, and later was confirmed in her faith as a youth on June 8, 1947, both at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown, Minnesota. She received her education at Franklin Township School House in Wright County, Minnesota, through the 8th grade. On June 3, 1954, Ruth was united in marriage to George Henry Schrupp by Rev. Ed William Anderson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown, Minnesota. Ruth and George made their home on the farm that they purchased. Their marriage was blessed with two boys, David and James. Ruth and George shared over 59 years of marriage, until George passed away on November 20, 2013. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Ruth help on the family farm. Ruth was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. As her ministry to the church, Ruth served on the LWML. Ruth enjoyed watching movies with dogs or horses in them, reading, the smell of fresh cut hay, baking, cooking, playing 500 with friends, fishing at their trailer on Sauk Lake, collecting cookbooks from different areas and looking at them. She especially loved her trip to Germany. Her true passion was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild and friends. Ruth passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, at the age of 88 years, 5 months, and 29 days. Blessed be her memory. Ruth is survived by her sons, David Schrupp and his wife Linda of Green Valley, AZ, Jim Schrupp of Norwood Young America, MN; step grandchildren, Brent Rufsland and his wife Rosa, Derek Refsland, Amber Zabel and her husband Luke; great-grandchild, Natalie Refsland; sister-in-law, LaVerne Schrupp; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Hattie Erickson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Dorothea Schrupp; husband, George Schrupp; siblings, Melvin Erickson, Evelyn and Willard Grimm, Anna Erickson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gilmore and Lois Schrupp, Glenn Schrupp, Viola Schrupp. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
