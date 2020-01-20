Russell E. Hentges, age 88 of St. Bonifacius, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his residence. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius with Father Allan Paul Eilen as celebrant of the Mass. Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church and one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Russell was born on August 28, 1931 in Watertown, the son of William and Bertha (Grolla) Hentges. He grew up in the Watertown/Delano area on a farm. As a teenager, he worked at farms in North Dakota and then was drafted into the Army, spending time in Japan. Russell married Charlotte on November 19, 1955 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Delano and raised eight children. He was a hard worker, having worked for over 30 years at Plehal Blacktopping. Russell could fix anything, if didn’t know how, he would go to the library, read a book on it and get the job done. From woodworking, electrical and fixing cars, there wasn’t a job he wouldn’t take on. Russell loved making homemade sauerkraut and head cheese. He liked gardening, going to auctions and just tinkering with anything around the house. Russell taught his children to fish, hunt, and to butcher whatever animals they hunted. He also enjoyed going to the casino. Russell was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte; daughter Cindy Hentges; parents William and Bertha Hentges; infant granddaughter Rebecca Secord; sons-in-law Gus Larson, Ron Secord; brothers Clifford, Dutch, Mickey, Marvin and DeVern Hentges; sisters Adeline Quast, Luella Schultz, Irene Hentges. Russell is survived by his loving family: children and spouses Patty and Tim Salonek of Columbia Heights, Tim Hentges of New Germany, Mary Secord of Lino Lakes, Laura McCarthy of East Bethel, Barb and Mike Tooze of Cedar, Lizz Hentges of New Germany, Tony Hentges of New Germany; grandchildren Stephanie Larson, Leslie Hentges, Steve (Christina) Salonek, Willie Tooze, Jimmy Secord, Zac Tooze, Ellen Hentges, Erik Hentges, Kacie McCarthy, Neil McCarthy, Angie Salonek; great-grandchildren April Howland, Logan Larson, Alexis Kupsch, Lakeisha Barnes, Madison Salonek, Dempsey Duncan, Leila Salonek, Gavin Salonek, Stella Salonek, Deliahana Larson; great-great grandchildren Duboris Yarbrough, Skye Yarbrough, Deon Yarbrough; sisters-in-law Mae Hentges of St. Bonifacius, Loelita Hentges of Delano, LaVon Hentges of Excelsior; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers Stephanie Larson, Steven Salonek, Willie Tooze, Erik Hentges, Ellen Hentges, James Secord, Leslie Hentges. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Russell E. Hentges
