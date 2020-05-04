Roy J. Heitz, age 87 of Waconia, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Roy was born on October 28, 1932 in St. Bonifacius, the son of Clemence and Ruth (Ess) Heitz. He was baptized October 30, 1932 and confirmed October 14, 1945 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. Roy attended St. Boniface Catholic School and Mound High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on March 24, 1952 and was stationed at the U.S. Naval Station in Newport, RI. It was there that he achieved the rank of Machinist’s Mate Third Class. He was honorably discharged on March 21, 1956. On July 14, 1956, Roy was united in marriage to Shirley M. Chase at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairhaven, MA. Together they raised four children. He attended Dunwoody night school. Roy worked for Continental Machines and Hydraulics for 30 years. Roy and Shirley were blessed with eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Roy enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and woodworking. He was a Twins, Vikings and North Stars/Wild fan. Some of the treasured memories include Heitz family fish fries, camping, occasional trips to the cabin, trout fishing and fishing trips, bowling and playing cards. Roy adored his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to their baseball, softball and hockey games and loved wearing his green Wild jacket when snowmobiling with them. He would always tickle his grandchildren and let them know how much he loved them. He was a proud grandpa and great-grandpa. He will be dearly missed by family and many friends. Roy was preceded in death by his wife Shirley; brother Kenneth Heitz; brother-in-law Douglas Johnson. Roy is survived by his loving family: children Bob (Debra) Heitz of Eden Prairie, Michael (Juane) Heitz of Shakopee, Deborah (Ronald) Stacken of Norwood Young America, Daniel Heitz and special friend Kathleen Niesen of Cokato; grandchildren Sarah Heitz, Nathan (Danielle) Heitz, Erin Heitz, Chad (Melissa) Heitz, Kelly (Joe) Joyce, Angie Stacken, Patrick Stacken, Holly (John) Albercht; great-grandchildren McKenzie, Riley, Sam, Sadie, Brody, Sydney, Madlenie, Marsaides, Kendyl, Logan, Nora, Lincoln, Davis, Beau, Kian; brothers and sisters Dale (Joan) Heitz of St. Bonifacius, Duane (Jane) Heitz of Miltona, Jeanette (Jerald) Boley of Waconia, James (Shari) Heitz of Shakopee, Norbert (Judy) Heitz of St. Bonifacius, Joyce Johnson of Waconia; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Cindy Schoenecker of Spring Park, Frank Caton of New Bedford, MA, Pauline Chase of Farihaven, MA; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
