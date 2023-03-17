Roy H. Schmidt, age 79, of Waconia passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Haven Homes in Maple Plain.
Memorial Service 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church (121 Bluejay Ave) in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the Service, at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Roy Herman Schmidt was born September 21, 1943 in Watertown, MN, the son of Fred and Helen (Gatz) Schmidt. He was baptized October 10, 1943 by Rev. Kraemer at St. John's Lutheran Church in Young America and confirmed April 14, 1957 by Rev. Rische at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer. Roy graduated from Watertown High School in 1961.
After high school, Roy worked for Tonka Toys and Watertown Municipal Liquor. Later on, he bartended at the V.F.W. in Waconia.
In his free time, Roy relished time with friends and family. He enjoyed playing Sheephead and was an avid bowler; participating in a bowling league. He loved time in the outdoors, deer hunting and fishing at different lakes throughout the area.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Helen Schmidt; brother Ralph Schmidt.
Roy is survived by his loving family: brother Wayne (Ruth) Schmidt of Waconia; nieces and nephews Kim (Troy) Goede, Kris Dunham, Michelle (Steve) Sutton, Tracy Schmidt, Craig Schmidt; great-nieces and nephews Amber (Chris), Dustin, Matthew, Danielle (Greg), Laten, Carter, Austin, Bethany (Ross), Hannah; great-great nephews Ayden, Mason, Brodie, Bryce; other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
