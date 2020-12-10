Roy Bach

Roy G. Bach, age 70, of Lester Prairie, MN, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Roy is survived by his wife, Jane Bach of Lester Prairie, MN; son, Nathan Bach (Jill) of Waconia, MN; daughter, Kali Bach (John Gilchrist) of Waconia, MN; grandchildren, Mason Bach, Ella Bach and Jacob Bach; sister, Donna Kenny and her significant other, Ted Yoch, of Edina, MN. Due to Covid a service will not be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Lester Prairie. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.