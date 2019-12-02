Rosella “Sally” L. Olson, age 95 of Mayer, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at New Perspective in Waconia. Funeral Service was Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (513 Madison Street SE) in Watertown with Rev. Jeffrey Engholm officiating; visitation was one hour prior to the service at church; interment Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Mayer. Rosella was born on March 2, 1924 in Mayer, the daughter of Louis and Elsie (Zander) Hartwig. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer. On February 23, 1952, Rosella was united in marriage to Russell Olson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown by Rev. William Anderson. Sally and Russell farmed together for 66 years; she lived raising the chickens and spending time with her dog Bingo. On occasion, Sally would go along with Russell on his milk route. Some of her enjoyments in life were playing cards and bingo, listening and dancing to old time music, and fishing. Sally was preceded in death by her husband Russell; parents Louis and Elsie Hartwig; father-in-law and mother-in-law Carl and Ida Olson; sisters Lorriane Jurek, Helen (Alvin) Dreier; brothers Roy (Erna) Hartwig, Omer (Viola) Hartwig; nephews Charles Dreier, Jack Tutak. Sally is survived by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Casket Bearers Sheldon Hartwig, Josh Johnson, Stephanie Olson, Brian Olson, Ron Hartwig, Bob Carlson. Honorary Casket Bearers Chancy Tutak, Lorri Cambbell, Isaac Wisted, Matt Wisted and Staci Wisted. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
