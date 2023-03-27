Rose Marie Sorensen

Rose Marie Sorensen was 95 years, 4 months and 14 days young on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 when she passed away. Something she had been praying for and her prayers were answered with mercy. At the time of Rose's passing, her children and grandchildren were at her side.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at church on Saturday. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia.

