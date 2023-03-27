Rose Marie Sorensen was 95 years, 4 months and 14 days young on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 when she passed away. Something she had been praying for and her prayers were answered with mercy. At the time of Rose's passing, her children and grandchildren were at her side.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at church on Saturday. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia.
Rose Marie, as she preferred to be called (aka Snooks), Philippy was born November 8, 1927 in Waconia, MN, the daughter of Alphonse and Rose Mary (Osterfeld) Philippy. She was the second youngest of six children. Rose graduated from Waconia High School in 1945. On July 30, 1949, she was united in marriage to Earl "Swede" Sorensen at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. They were blessed with five boys and one girl. Rose was very proud that three of her boys followed in their father's footsteps and served in the military.
Rose was always dedicated and committed to her church, family and community. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church her whole life, rarely missing the weekly service. Having her children grow up with the Catholic Faith was of the utmost importance to her. Rose's Christianity guided her through life and she modeled the importance of serving in the church.
Beyond serving in the church, Rose also volunteered countless hours in the community. She was a member of the Waconia VFW Auxiliary, worked for Faith Lutheran Church, served as attendance secretary for the Waconia School District, helped Mrs. Lehrke with FCLA and sold tickets for years at the school's sporting events. Rose highly cherished and took pride in the VFW's Auxiliary chow mein dinner. She and other members created a recipe that was popular with so many and was not very pleased when the recipe was altered.
Rose faced many challenges through her life but made the best of what she could, with what she had to offer. She took on part-time jobs, like bartending at Jack N' LaVerne's, to help support her family and their needs.
She enjoyed playing cards, playing bingo, bowling in Waconia and traveling with her bowling team to Vegas, Reno, and Hawaii to compete in national tournaments. Mondays and Thursdays at New Perspective were Bingo days and you didn't mess with scheduling appointments on those days.
Rose lived in the house of her birth for 93+ years when she decided that it was time to make a change. She chose New Perspectives as her new home largely because she would be just down the hall from her past neighbor Mary Meyer. Rose lived at New Perspective for almost a year and a half. When considering her new home, she refused to think of anywhere outside of Waconia. Waconia was her home and here she would be laid to rest.
Rose tried to teach her children the reality and fundamentals of life, with emphasis on respect, courtesy, faith, the value of a dollar and so on. She truly enjoyed life with a positive attitude.
Rose Marie loved her grandkids and great-grandkids who left a memorable mark on her life. Being a significant presence in their lives as they grew up, she instilled in them the same philosophy as she did with her children. Rose treasured being an integral part of their lives!
May GOD the Almighty have mercy on your soul and may you rest in peace. Amen!
Rose was preceded by death by her husband Earl "Swede"; eldest son Michael; sisters Delores Weinzierl, Lois Fox; brothers Harold Philippy, Basil Philippy; father-in-law and mother-in-law Marius (Mayme) Sorensen; sisters-in-law Eldora Braun, Ethel Rhodes, Evelyn Corrow.
The sudden and unexpected death of her son Michael was very stressful for Rose as well as the rest of the family.
Rose is survived by her loving family: children Brian (Pauline) Sorensen of Mound, Brad (Sandra) Sorensen of Shakopee, Randall (Vicki) Sorensen of Waconia, Suzanne (Michael) Wille of Howard Lake, Robert (Tammy Adams) Sorensen of Garrison; daughter-in-law Carol Sorensen of Chaska; grandchildren Erik (Brooke) Sorensen, Justin (Brittany) Sorensen, Aaron (Jackie) Sorensen, Jennifer (Adam) Anderson, Soren Wille, Steven Sorensen, Hanna (Jesse) Michel, Kiersten Wille and fiancé Jack Nolan, Grace Wille, Nicholas Hunz, Sarah Batchelder, Tom Vermeer, Aaron Vermeer, Fiona (Martin) Williams, Katriona Stage, Matthew Wille; great-grandchildren Landon, Kylie, Weston, Luke, Tucker, Jake, Vera, Madeline, Philippa, Natalie, Ryder, Maverick, Riley, Georgia, Olive, Beckham, Isley, Maddison; brother Alphonse (Virginia) Philippy of Kinnelon, NJ; sister-in-law Virginia (Alive) Philippy of Austin, TX; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
