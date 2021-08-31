Rose E. Bittner

Rose Elizabeth (Theis) Bittner passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 92. Please join our family in remembering Mom on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Boniface Catholic Church, St. Bonifacius, MN. We, her children would enjoy the opportunity to reminisce about Mom and honor her in prayer with friends, relatives, neighbors. A memorial service will be followed by a social.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.