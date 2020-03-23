Rose E. Bittner

Rose Elizabeth (Theis) Bittner of St. Bonifacius, Minnesota passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 92. Rose was born to Peter Theis and Bernadine (Halthaus) Theis on January 30, 1928. She grew up on a farm in Richmond with six siblings. When Rose was a teenager, she moved to the Twin Cities to join her older sisters, where she worked as a waitress and enjoyed the excitement of the big city. In her early 20s, Rose took a trip with her Aunt Mayme to Montana, where Rose met her future husband, Bill, who moved to Minnesota to be with her. Rose and Bill were married in 1951 and moved to a farm in St. Bonifacius, where they raised their five children. In addition to being a mother and wife, Rose did housecleaning near the twin cities. After being widowed in her mid-40s, she returned to her roots in the rural Richmond area, where Rose enjoyed living near her siblings. Rose later moved to Lester Prairie, where she lived near some of her children and a few of her old neighbors from the St. Bonifacius farm community. During those years, she enjoyed an active retirement with friends and family while pursuing her many interests. Rose is remembered for her loving presence, her perseverance, and her strong faith. Her legacy also includes being an avid baker, cook, gardener, sewer, quilter, and serious doll collector. Rose’s children recall the hours of prayer and rosary she prayed each day for her family, her exceptional homemade bread and jelly, and for being one of the best cooks around. Her grandchildren remember Rose for her hugs and back rubs, for her pies and cookies, her holiday gatherings, and for her stamina in playing countless hours of Yahtzee and cribbage (which she nearly always seemed to win!). Rose is survived by her children: daughter Sharon (and Larry) Lidbeck of Pequot Lakes, sons William (and Jill) Bittner, Jr. of Mayer, Jeffrey Bittner of Merrifield, Kenneth Bittner of Cross Lake; her grandchildren: Emily Harrington, Michelle (and Josh) Smith, Wayne (and Jessica) Wegener, Amy Wegener, Alyssa (and Zac) Carlson, Josh (and Lisa) Bittner, Aaron (and Shirley) Bittner, Samantha Bittner, Britta Bittner, Crystal Bittner, Jessica Bittner, Daniel Bittner, Jacqueline (and Elliott) Deilus, Stephen (and Natalie) Bittner, Priscilla Lam, Abigail Bittner, Gabriella (and Nick) Donnelly, Kenneth Bittner, Jr., Josephine Bittner, Isaac Bittner, Alexis Bittner; 14 great-grandchildren; her sister Bernadine Thelen; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband William Bittner; her daughter Diana Wegener; her brothers Joseph Theis and Jerome Theis; and her sisters Genevieve Holsted, Loretta Kiess, and Rita Schmitz. The visitation and memorial mass to honor and celebrate Rose’s life will be private, due to the current precautions for social gatherings due to COVID-19. Rose’s final resting place will be in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Saint Bonifacius, Minnesota. There will be a celebration of Rose’s life in summer. Blessed be her memory. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
