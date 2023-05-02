Rose Anna Peitz

Rose Anna (Vos) Peitz, age 84, of Chanhassen, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 30, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, May 8, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen, MN. Visitation held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, MN, and also one hour prior to the mass at the church. Inurnment at St. Hubert Catholic Cemetery, Chanhassen immediately after the mass. Luncheon following afterwards at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Rosie's family and then they will be given to Franciscan Catholic Parishes.
Rosie was born January 10, 1939 in Dahlgren Township, Carver County, MN, to Leonard and Anna (Roufs) Vos. She was the youngest of seven children. She was baptized, confirmed and graduated from Guardian Angels. Rosie and Ray got married August 8, 1959, for 63 years. They were blessed with six children. From them they were then blessed with 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Rosie was involved in many organizations over the years. She was a faithful member of St. Hubert Catholic Community for 60 years. She was involved in many aspects of church life. She was an Eucharistic minister and brought communion to the homebound. Rosie also organized both the German dinners and the German booths at the Fall Festivals. As a member of the liturgy committee on St. Hubert's council she went to Fr. Barry with an idea to celebrate marriages. This led to the creation of the Cana Dinner and leading the planning committee for 30+ years til Covid. Rosie and Ray enjoyed being a part of a Marriage Encounter group making many friendships. She was in the Chan Fire Department auxiliary for 20+ years.
Rose held many jobs over the years including baker, secretary, waitress, retail manager and sales, which led her to her lifelong passion of baking cakes and taking photos.
She was a wonderful example to all who knew her. Rose was a loving wife and mother, proud grandma and great grandma. A good daughter, sister, aunt and friend. A generous neighbor, Rose would help anyone anytime. Her spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew her. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was so proud of each one, they brought so much love and joy to her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Anna (Roufs) Vos; parents-in-law, Frank and Lena Peitz; siblings, Austin Vos, Evelyn Vos, Mercel Vos, Fr. Thomas Vos O.F.M., John Vos, Nicholas Anthony Vos; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Betty Vos, LaVerne Vos, Thomas Heiland, Agnes Vos, Marion Godwin, Lenny Peitz, Richie Peitz, Robert Farrell, Ray Steinhagen.
Survivors include her loving husband, Raymond; children, Christine (Brian) Lundquist of Fort Fairfield, ME, Kenneth (Lisa) Peitz of Chanhassen, David (Diane) Peitz of Rockford, Renee (John) Squires of Chanhassen, Joseph (Jessica) Peitz of Shakopee, Theresa (Isaac) Cutler of Chaska; 20 grandchildren, Erik and Grant Lundquist, Whitney (Colin) Muehleisen, Kendra Peitz (fiancee' Mitchell Rothstein), Nicole Peitz (fiancee' Jarett Flander), Linda (Dusty) Tolsma, Jonah, Levi, Lilly, Madie and Josie Peitz, Sabrina Peitz, Kaden and Kiara Squires, Keltie, Connor, Taylah and Joseph Jr. Peitz, Emma and Landon Cutler; one great grandson, Sage Tolsma; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ardis Peitz, Molly Steinhagen, Dolly and Jim Goetz, Charlotte Farrell and Tom and Pat Peitz; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family gives thanks to the Gentiva Hospice team, especially Ashley, Bryce and Julie, for their compassionate care.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.
