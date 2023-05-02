Rose Anna Peitz

Rose Anna (Vos) Peitz, age 84, of Chanhassen, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 30, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, May 8, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen, MN. Visitation held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, MN, and also one hour prior to the mass at the church. Inurnment at St. Hubert Catholic Cemetery, Chanhassen immediately after the mass. Luncheon following afterwards at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Rosie's family and then they will be given to Franciscan Catholic Parishes.

