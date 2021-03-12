Rose Ann Luebke, age 92, of St. Bonifacius passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main St.) in St. Bonifacius with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Rose Ann (Salden) Luebke was born September 25, 1928 in St. Bonifacius, the daughter of Hubert and Clarine (Logelin) Salden. She attended St. Boniface Catholic School. On February 12, 1947, Rose Ann was united in marriage to Clarence Luebke at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. Together they were blessed with a daughter. Rose Ann led an active, full life. In her younger years, she enjoyed snowmobiling with her husband. She and Clarence were part of the Sno-goers Club and they loved going to different cabins and lakes throughout her life. Rose Ann was a tidy and diligent housewife. She delighted in tending to her yard and home which were immaculate. Above all, Rose Ann adored her family, especially her great-grandson, Grant. He was the light of her life. Time spent with them was precious to her. The love she gave them and her sweet spirit will be greatly missed until they see her again. Rose Ann was preceded in death by her husband Clarence; parents Hubert and Clarine Salden; brother and sisters-in-law LeRoy Salden, Dorothy Salden, Norma Salden; sisters Elaine (Eugene) Schmitz, Marie (Willis) Neutgens; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Linus Eiden, Milton (Joanne) Luebke, Wilbert Luebke, Ken Meuwissen, Walter Schmakel, Della (Richard) Allenspach. Rose Ann is survived by her loving family: daughter Cheryl (Steve) Peterka of St. Bonifacius; granddaughter Tiffany Luebke and special friend Matt Petrowitz of Little Falls; great-grandchildren Grant Luebke, Mason Petrowitz, Molly Petrowitz; sister Rita Eiden of Waconia; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Linda Meuwissen, Delores Schmakel, Allen (Linda) Luebke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Casket bearers are Grant Luebke, Dennis Exsted, Matt Petrowitz, Michael Luebke, Dale Luebke, Mark Broeckert, Kevin Broeckert. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
