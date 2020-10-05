Rosalie E. Stern, age 77 of Mayer, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her residence. Memorial Service held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church (23290 Hwy. 7) in Excelsior. Interment at Watertown Public Cemetery. Live streaming of the service also available, using the FM Transmitter (87.9 FM) in the church parking lot or via the website www.oslcs.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Savior Lutheran School or Mayer Lutheran High School.
Rosalie “Rosie” was born on April 14, 1943 in Watertown, the daughter of Clarence and Erma (Lauzer) Hultgren. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Hollywood Township, New Germany. On June 10, 1961, Rosie was united in marriage to Don Stern at St. John Lutheran Church Hollywood Township, New Germany by Rev. Herman AmEnd.
Rosie’s primary passion in life was her family. As a homemaker, she took excellent care of her husband and their three children, Tammy, Jeff and Dana. She raised them to know Jesus, to work hard, laugh often and love. Why? Because these values were the foundation of her life.
Anyone who knew Rosie knew she loved Jesus. This was displayed in her generous heart – definitely her love language. Rosie made it a point to know you so well, that when she would be at a garage sale or at Goodwill, she could hand select just the right item to fit you. As Stephanie recalls, these “great deals” or “treasures” were an expression of Grandma’s love and special care. Alexandra and her family refer to these packages as “our very own version of ‘G-Mail’”.
Rosie worked hard throughout her life at a variety of jobs, but no work brought her greater joy than that of caring for her five grandchildren. They all recall how Grandma Rosie made them feel special, no matter who else was in the room. The kids shared that they recall great times at sleepovers, with movies, food and treats. Grandma Rosie celebrated every birthday with lunch and a shopping trip. Angela remembers that Grandma Rosie was responsible for her first pair of high heels. Christmas and Easter were made extra special through the wonderful celebrations enjoyed at Grandma Rosie’s house; especially all the food, including her famous Sugar Buns. Each of the kids recalls hanging out at the house after school with friends, waiting for their next practice or game to begin at Mayer Lutheran High School. Everyone was fed, loved, and cared for each time they showed up. “All our friends” thought of you as their “Grandma Rosie!” Michael recalls Grandma’s support in every endeavor whether great or small and the way she always seemed to have just the right treat in her purse during church.
Relationships were extremely important to Rosie as she endeavored to laugh and love well. It was not uncommon to receive cards in the mail just because she was thinking of you. Phone calls and text messages celebrated the latest news from Mayer or shared what was happening with the “grand dogs.” One year, Rosie made tied fleece blankets for just about everyone she knew. The fleece was specific to each person and as you wrapped yourself in the fabric, you were brought such warmth and joy knowing Rosie had tied each knot while thinking of you. Everyone loved it when Grandma Rosie would announce, “Grandpa is cooking!” because that meant we were all going out to eat for supper. She loved eating out. There was no cooking or dishes, just 100% social interaction. It was easy to lose a couple hours sitting while talking and enjoying each other’s company.
We all take great comfort in knowing that Grandma Rosie is no longer suffering. She is whole and in the presence of Jesus. We want you to know Grandma Rosie that we love you and like you and we miss you terribly. We know that you are enjoying heaven.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her son Jeff Stern; parents Clarence and Erma Hultgren.
Rosalie is survived by her loving family: husband Don; daughters Tammy (Fred) Limmel of Waconia, Dana Stern (Mike) Fleming of Portland, OR; grandchildren Angela (Zack) Cordie, Stephanie (Joe) Beckman, Michael Limmel and fiancée Tori Sanders, Alexandra (Kyle) McIver, Zach Stern and fiancée Devyn Sievers; great-grandchildren Lillian, Rylee and Isabelle Cordie, Ivy Joy Beckman, Eleanor, Asher and Emily McIver, Taylor Stern; brother Millard (Donna) Hultgren of Huntley, MT; sisters Joyce Anderson of Waconia, Patricia (Larry) Strei of Lester Prairie; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Fred Stern of Hopkins, Carol Stern of Spring Park, Lucille Henning of New Germany; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.
