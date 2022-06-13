Ronald R. Stender, age 88, of Hollywood Twp. Winsted passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at The Gardens in Winsted.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church (17725 53rd Street) in Hollywood Twp. New Germany with Rev. Dean Mahlum as officiant. Visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service at church on Monday. Interment in the church cemetery.
Ronald R. Stender was born May 10, 1934 in New Germany, MN, the son of Ruben and Anna (Ehmke) Stender. He was baptized May 27, 1934 and confirmed March 30, 1947 at St. John Lutheran Church in Hollywood Township. On December 4, 1954 Ronald was united in marriage to Marlys Tilly at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. William Anderson as officiant.
Ron grew up on the family farm and began running it at the age of 14 when his father became ill. He was dedicated to the farm and worked it diligently his entire life. Ron was also active in his community. He served on the church council and on the Winsted co-op board. In his leisure, Ron enjoyed polka music, dancing and playing cards, especially Sheephead. Ron loved the outdoors and relished time spent in his garden and fishing up north.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife Marlys; granddaughters Aleaha and Holli Engle; parents Ruben and Anna Stender; sister Marvanna (Louis) Machemehl; brother Norman Stender; father-in-law and mother-in-law Howard and Lucille Tilly; brother-in-law Ronald Tilly.
Ronald is survived by his loving family: children Randy (LuAnn) Stender of Delano, Cindy (Pat) Engle of Winsted, Terry (Sue) Stender of Mayer; grandchildren Christie (Eric) Hanson, Bethany Stender, Brandon Stender and special friend Jessica, Shelby Stender, Joshua Stender and special friend Amy; great-grandchildren Aleaha Hanson, Caleb Hanson; sister-in-law Della Van Stender of Glencoe; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Christie Hanson, Eric Hanson, Brandon Stender, Joshua Stender, Joel Machemehl and Richard Scott.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
