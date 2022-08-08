Ronald J. Dressel, age 79, of Waconia, passed away August 6, 2022, at The Estates in Delano.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held 4-7:00 PM Friday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and Saturday one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Ronald James Dressel was born February 8, 1943, in Wayzata, the son of Herman and Elizabeth (Heitz) Dressel. He attended Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School and graduated from Mound High School. On April 29, 1967, he married the love of his life, Susan Boll. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage.
Ron was a dedicated employee in the Mound Westonka School District for many years. He began as a custodian at Shirley Hills Primary School, then advanced to head custodian at Grandview Middle School. He finished his custodial career at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria. Ron loved driving school bus and enjoyed driving a van for special needs students.
Ron was a loving family man and strongly supported the Catholic Church and community. He served as a long-time usher and Eucharistic minister for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and was involved in the local pro-life movement. Ron was a dedicated member of Catholic United Financial and Worldwide Marriage Encounter. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, yard work, and engine repair. He had a passion for playing cards, especially Sheephead. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and attending athletic activities, plays, and musical concerts.
Ron set an example of prioritizing the needs of his family over himself. He always supported family members in their endeavors by being present at their activities and was quick to applaud their successes and praise their effort regardless of the outcome.
Ron was preceded in death by parents Herman and Elizabeth Dressel; granddaughters Faith Dressel and Sidney Heimerl; sister LaVerne (Cliff) Graham; brother Donald "Bobby" (Marjorie) Dressel; father-in-law Simon Boll.
He is survived by his loving family: wife Sue; his children Brenda (Shawn) Leuer of Plymouth, David of Minneapolis, Bonnie (Eric) Vos of Excelsior, Gary (Allyson) of Winsted, Angela (Ryan) Heimerl of Howard Lake, and Michael of Waconia; grandchildren Stephanie, Heather, Anna, Zachary, Trevor, Bridget, and Everett Leuer, Andrew, Tyler, and Ella Vos, Emily, Nathan, and Clare Dressel, Henry, Simon, and Violet Heimerl; special niece Mary Ann Thurk; mother-in-law Ruth Boll of St. Bonifacius; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law George (Mary Ellen) Boll of St. Bonifacius, Dan (Trudi) Boll of Norwood Young America, Bernie Boll of St. Bonifacius, Mary Boll of Lakeville, Steve (Linda) Boll and many loved nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Casket Bearers are Ron's grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
