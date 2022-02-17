Ronald E. Holtmeier

Ronald Erwin Holtmeier, age 91, of Waconia, MN, passed into the more immediate presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, February, 14, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Waconia.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Lake Auburn Moravian Church, 7460 Victoria Dr., Victoria, MN with Rev. Richard Newswanger as officiant. Visitation will be from noon-1:30 pm, followed by a Masonic Service at 1:30 pm with the funeral service at 2:00 pm.
Ronald was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, the oldest child of Erwin Samuel Holtmeier and Fern Dorothy (Anderson) Holtmeier. Ron lived in St. Paul until he was about three years old. At age three, he moved to his grandfather's farm in Victoria.
Ron graduated from Chaska High School, and he attended the University of Minnesota, St. Paul Campus. One summer, he worked out west as a fire fighter with the US Forest Service. He began his work career at the University of Minnesota Fruit Breeding Farm in Victoria. Ron then worked at Prudential Insurance Company where he retired after 37 years. He additionally worked every Friday evening as a cashier at the Victoria State Bank for many years, and he was Justice of the Peace for Carver County.
Ron married Harriet Bruder on August 25, 1951 at Riverside Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis. They made their home in Victoria, MN for 55 years before moving to Westview Acres in Waconia.
Ron and his wife Harriet were very active at Lake Auburn Moravian Church. Ron was a member of the Masons for 70 plus years, and a member of the Scottish Rite. He was also involved in many church and community organizations including the Minnesota Agricultural Student Teaching program, Carver County Historical Society, Minnetonka Stamp Club, Gourmet Club and the Nordic Heritage Club of Carver County.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Harriet; and sister, Lorraine Asplund.
He is survived by his children, Rickard (Mary Lundgren), David (Jill Morrison), Pamela (Rev. Richard Thierolf), James (Cathy Fitzsimmons), Lisa; sister, Carol Trick and brother, Wayne Holtmeier; brother-in-law, David Asplund; sister-in-law, Barbara Bruder; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Auburn Moravian Church, 7460 Victoria Dr., Victoria, MN 55386.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
