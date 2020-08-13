Ronald C. Grimm, age 80 of Waconia, passed away April 26, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church (121 Bluejay Ave. N.) in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless as officiant. Gathering of family and friends 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Ronald Charles Grimm was born on January 9, 1940, in Waconia, Minnesota, to Norman and Erma (Braun) Grimm. He was baptized on January 21, 1940 in the family home and had confirmed his faith in the Lord on April 11, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer. Ronnie was a life-long farmer and took great pride in the Grimm family farm. Even after semi-retiring to snowbird in Arizona, he always made sure he was home in time for spring fieldwork. In high school, Ron loved football, track and field, and math class. He often made remarks to family and friends about being “the best.” He was known for his strong personality, extremely generous nature, and big smile, earning the nickname “Smiley” from his high school buddies. Ron loved playing (and winning) cards, dominoes, dartball, and shuffleboard. When he wasn’t farming, he spent his free time traveling around the world and going to dances. He loved to play Bingo at various casinos and took a special interest in the lunch buffet. He enjoyed fishing and often brought his nieces, nephews, and other family members with him. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Erma (Braun) Grimm, grandparents George and Emma (Rebischke) Grimm and Fredrich and Bertha (Lehrke) Braun, and goddaughter Leasa Fruetel. Ron is survived by his brothers Eugene (Bonnie) and Joel (Barb); nephews Brian (Shelly), Bruce (Kim), Brad (Sarah), and Jeff; nieces Valerie and Laura; special friend Pat Kroes; and grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives, and many friends. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.