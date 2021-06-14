Ronald A. Hilgers, age 60, of Cologne passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church St. E.) in Cologne with Father Jim Devorak as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. and Wednesday one hour prior to the Mass ALL AT THE CHURCH. Interment in the church cemetery. Ronald Arthur Hilgers was born October 10, 1960 in Shakopee, MN, the son of Arthur and Helen (Aretz) HIlgers. Ronald attended St. Bernard’s primary school and later graduated from Central High School in Norwood Young America. Ron led a full and joyful life. He was very involved with life growing up on the farm, especially baling hay. He was very interested in watching and talking sports and was the Carver County Arm Wrestling Champ. In his leisure time, Ron loved live music and pop with his friends at local bars. Ron was always active and giving back to his church and community. He participated in the Cystic Fibrosis Walk-A-Thons, was a member of the Cologne Lions, was a long time blood donor and volunteered often at his church. He was unselfish and very loving. He cared for many of his mom’s needs, cutting grass, mail runs, picking up groceries and was her everyday companion. Ron was also the family historian and knew things that the rest of the family did not. Ron showed courage, independence, and extreme determination throughout his entire life. He was hard working, selfless and unhindered by the trials in this life. His character was admirable and his life a lasting legacy. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Ronald was preceded in death by his father Arthur Hilgers; sister baby Helen; grandparents Eugene and Germaine Hilgers, Anthony and Catherine Aretz. Ronald is survived by his loving family: mother Helen Hilgers of Cologne; siblings Bobby (Laurie) Hilgers, Cindy Schmidt, Sandy (Jim) Bengtson, Jeff (Amy) Hilgers, Dave (Mary) Hilgers, Kate (Ryan) Kromarek; nieces and nephews Kristen Hoen, Phil Henning, Kyle Hilgers, Lindsay Schultz, Alex Schmidt, Emma Schmidt, Brittany Geib, Isabella Hilgers, Zackary Hilgers, Bailey Hilgers-Puff, Austin Hilgers, Garrett Hilgers, Jack Hilgers, Payton Degn, Collin Degn, Dominic Kromarek, Dylan Kromarek; and many loving great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.