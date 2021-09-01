Romane M. Ehrenberg, age 85, of Norwood Young America passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at her residence. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment in the church cemetery, at a later date. Romane Marie Ehrenberg was born December 15, 1935 in Norwood Young America, the daughter of William and Mary (Hoernemann) Heckmann. On June 15, 1954, Romane was united in marriage to Duane Ehrenberg at Friedens County Line Church in Norwood Young America. Their union was blessed with three children. Romane was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was a tremendous cook and loved to do so for everyone. She cooked at St. John’s School for 38 years. One of Romane’s specialties was her potato salad. Romane used her talents at church, as well, where she was always helping out. When not working or tending to her family, she enjoyed playing Sheephead with friends, going out to eat and frequenting craft shows. However, time spent with family was always her first priority. She especially loved moments spent with them at the cabin near Fergus Falls, fishing, playing games, and just being together. Romane had an infectious smile and always strived to show unconditional love. Her faith and loved ones were her treasure, whom she poured into all the days of her life. She will be truly missed. Romane was preceded in death by her husband Duane; son Steven; brothers Wendell, Donald and Warren Schrader; sister-in-law Diane (Myron) Sellnow. Romane is survived by her loving family: son and daughter-in-law Randy and Bobbi Ehrenberg of Norwood Young America; daughter and son-in-law Patti and Mark Storms of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Aleshia Kohlmeyer and her husband Chad, Jarred Ehrenberg and his wife Sara, Andrew Storms and his wife Tyra, Jessica Steffens and her husband Mark; great-grandchildren Holden, Eaven and Sullivan Kohlmeyer, Gavin, Addison and Ellie Pool, Lydia and Claire Storms, Anthony and Maverick Steffens; sisters-in-law Kathy Schrader of Glencoe, Diane Schrader of Plato; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Serving as Casket Bearers Aleshia Kohlmeyer, Jarred Ehrenberg, Sara Ehrenberg, Andrew Storms, Tyra Storms, Jessica Steffens, Chad Kohlmeyer and Mark Steffens. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
