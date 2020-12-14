Rolland R. Lamp, age 75, of Lake Lillian passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his residence. Gathering of family and friends to be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St) in Waconia. Rolland Royal Lamp was born on October 24, 1945 in Hutchinson, the son of Alex and Phyllis (Knutson) Lamp. He was baptized on December 30, 1945. After graduating from the Hutchinson High School in 1963, Rolland proudly served in the Army. He attended Dunwoody College. On October 25, 1975, Rolland was united in marriage to Karen Rohloff at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. Together they were blessed with three children. Rollie was a diligent worker holding mechanical positions at Green Giant, General Mills and Seneca Foods for 37 years. When not working, Rollie enjoyed playing golf and cards with friends and family. He was an avid outdoorsman who took great pleasure in hunting and fishing. He loved spending time at the cabin he retired at in 2007. Rollie’s greatest treasure was his family. He adored his children and grandchildren. Rollie was well loved and will forever be remembered as the jokester who was spirited and fun-loving. Rolland was preceded in death by his father Alex Lamp; grandparents Knut and Alice Knutson; father-in-law and mother-in-law Harry and Bernice Rohloff; brothers-in-law LeRoy Schultz, Dennis Goetz, John Lahr. Rolland is survived by his loving family: his wife Karen Lamp; children Cheryl (Jon) Melchert of Eden Valley, Cynthia (Jeff) Lenz of Waconia, Robert (Yvette) Rutt of Plato; grandchildren Travis Melchert, Heather (Adam) Schultz, Jacob Melchert, Joshua Lenz, Jayda Lenz, Anthony (Fa’ala’a) Torres, Andy Torres; great-grandchildren Ali, Henry and Daniel Schultz, Luke Melchert, Callie Koelln, Korbyn Torres, Harlan Torres, Grayson Torres; mother Phyllis Lamp of Hutchinson; brothers Gerald (Geri) Lamp of Hutchinson, Roger (Jenny) Lamp of Las Vegas; sister Jean Schultz of Chanhassen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Joan and Bob Wandersee of Aitkin, Daniel Rohloff of Mayer, Marion Goetz of Norwood Young America, Carol Lahr of Watertown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Urn Bearers are Josh Lenz, Jayda Lenz, Jacob Melchert, Travis Melchert, Heather Schultz, Andy Torres, Anthony Torres. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
