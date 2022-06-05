Roger Wilbert Kamann, age 84, of Waconia, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022.
The funeral service for Roger will be on Friday, June 17, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (513 Madison Street SE) in Watertown, Minnesota. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with interment at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery following the service.
Roger was born September 20, 1937, in Bongards, Minnesota, the son of George and Lorena (Fritz) Kamann. Roger was baptized and confirmed at St. John's United Church of Christ in Bongards, Minnesota. He grew up on a farm in Young America and graduated from Central High School in Norwood, Minnesota. He proudly served his country as an instrument technician in the United States Air Force and later graduated from Dunwoody Technical School.
On September 16, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown, he married Mary Ann Sandquist. They were blessed with four children, Renee, Alan, Melanie and Clayton. They made their home and raised their children in Watertown, Minnesota.
After retiring from his career as a lumber salesman, he and Mary Ann moved "up north" where they spent many enjoyable years on Big Pine Lake and made numerous wonderful memories with family. He was a very gifted woodworker and shared his talents by building a variety of beautiful pieces for his family. He enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, trying to stump the squirrels, passing time with Elmer (his cat buddy), polka music, fishing, jigsaw puzzles, and spending time outside. Time spent with family and friends was what he treasured most of all. He was a loving and caring husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. A kind and generous man, he will be greatly missed.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Mary Ann; children Renee Anderson, Alan (Kristin) Kamann, and Clayton (Tara) Kamann; grandchildren Tyler and Nathan Anderson, Katelyn (Paul) Schliep and Erin (Ryan) Branigan, and Gabe, Brady and Morgan Kamann; great-grandson Wren Roger Branigan; sisters-in-law Shirley Kamann, Lois Severson and Eleanor Sandquist; brother-in-law Glen Sandquist; many nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends.
Roger is preceded in death by his infant daughter Melanie Ann Kamann; parents George and Lorena Kamann; father-in-law and mother-in-law Sidney and Lillie Sandquist; brother Larry Kamann; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Esther and Woodrow Titrud, Alvin Sandquist, Mabel and Marvin Tonn, Gladys and Donald Cornell, Elsie Sandquist, and Harold Severson.
