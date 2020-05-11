Roger W. Emich, age 84 of Waconia, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Roger William Emich was born August 10, 1935 in Lester Prairie, the son of George and Helen (Ernst) Emich. After graduating from the Lester Prairie High School, he attended Concordia Univeristy, St. Paul. Roger enlisted in the United States Navy and served until receiving a Honorable Discharge. He was united in marriage with LuAnn Debner. Roger was employed as a golf professional and manager at Burl Oaks Country Club in Minnetrista for many years. When Roger and LuAnn decided to pack their bags and move to Phoenix, Arizona, Roger took employment at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix. In 2013, the couple moved back to Minnesota and made their home in Waconia. Roger suffered the death of his wife LuAnn in January of 2018. Roger was more than just a sports fan. If he wasn’t playing golf, he was talking about it. If he wasn’t at a game or the horse track, he was watching it on television. Roger especially loved the fact that his wife LuAnn had the same interest as he did. He’ll be remembered for his happy and outgoing personality. Roger is preceded in death by his wife LuAnn Emich; parents George and Helen Emich; brother Ronald Emich. Roger is survived by his loving family: sisters Karen Hoese of Mayer, Kathy Schrader of Glencoe; sisters-in-law Doris Emich of Nicollet, Lita Wawrzyniak of Brooklyn Center; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
