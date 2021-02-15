Roger Wolter, age 83 of Hamburg, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Emanuel Lutheran Church (18175 CR 50) in Hamburg with Rev. Donald Andrix as officiant. Gathering of family and friends held at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Roger J. Wolter was born on May 25, 1937 at home in rural Hamburg, the son of Hilton and Roma (Mackenthun) Wolter. Roger was baptized on June 8, 1937 and later confirmed his faith on March 23, 1951, at St. Paul’s Ev. Reformed Church of Hamburg. His confirmation verse was John 15:5. Roger grew up on the family farm and had attended District 41 grade school in rural Hamburg. He graduated in 1955 from Central High School in Norwood Young America. On June 1, 1957, Roger was united in marriage with Karen Schrupp at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. This union of 63 years was blessed with sons David, John, Steven and Tim. Roger was employed at Oak Grove Dairy in Norwood Young America and retired after 37 years. He lived in Hamburg and was a faithful member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. Roger had served on numerous church boards and was a reliable volunteer for many years. Roger was an avid outdoorsman and Minnesota sports fan. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was known for never meeting a fish he didn’t like. Roger also enjoyed playing cards, gardening and a good visit with family and friends. He cherished the time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. Roger will be remembered for his strong faith, having a positive and supportive nature, and being a friend to everyone he met. Roger is preceded in death by his parents Hilton and Roma Wolter; father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence “Oscar” and Agnes Schrupp; daughter-in-law Debra Wolter; brothers-in-law Gerald Schrupp and Warren Schrupp. Roger is survived by his loving family: wife Karen Wolter; sons David Wolter of Grand Rapids, John Wolter and wife Sara of Waconia, Steven Wolter and friend Laura Lueck of Norwood Young America, Tim Wolter and wife Denise of Remer; grandchildren Jamie Vetvick and husband Adam, Jacob Wolter and wife Janna, Isaac Wolter, Jack Wolter, Mackenzie Willemsen and husband Wes, Afton Wolter and friend Nathan Kuck, Brittney Wolter; great-grandchildren Jordan and Lilyana Vetvick, Colt and Bryce Wolter; sisters and brothers-in-law Deanna and William Panning, Darlene and Marlow Hecksel; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Marian Schrupp, Pearl Schrupp, Lewis and Judy Schrupp; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.