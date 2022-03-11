Roger F. Buhr, age 75, of Mayer passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Nagel Assisted Living in Waconia.
Funeral Service held Saturday, March 12, at 11:00 A.M. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia with Rev. David Hormann as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, at a later date.
Roger was born August 8, 1946 in Hutchinson, MN, the son of Roy and Meta (Haag) Buhr. He went to elementary school in Hutchinson. After the family moved to Mayer, Roger attended Mayer Lutheran High School from 1962-1965. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served his country in the Vietnam War from 1965-1968. He enjoyed his role in Vietnam and wanted to stay. However, he came home and worked at Advanced Machines in Spring Park. From there, Roger worked on the family farm for many years. After farming, he volunteered and later was employed by Mayer Lutheran High School as a custodian.
Roger was loved by his family. He had a unique sense of humor. He was a huge Elvis Presley fan and liked to sing like Elvis. He also liked classics cars, especially Chryslers. He enjoyed collecting model cars. Roger was a simple man. He had no children of his own but loved his time with his nephews, nieces, and their children.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Meta Buhr; sister Lanette Hlavka; brother John Buhr; infant brother Gary Buhr; nephew Eugene Buhr Jr.
Roger is survived by his loving family: brothers Eugene (Oona) Buhr of Hanover, PA, Jeffrey (Misty) Buhr of Woodlands, TX, Samuel (Nancy) Buhr of Winsted; nieces and nephews Deedra (Joel) Noel, Justine (Joe) Smith, Robert (Tammy) Hlavka, Jaquline (Brian) Haasl, Eric Hlavka, Brandon (Brenna) Buhr, Courtney (Steven) Albritton, Hannah Buhr, Jessie (Angie) Buhr, Messena (Todd) Smude, Tobias (Anita) Buhr, Sandy Fair Buhr; many great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Casket Bearers Eugene Buhr, Jeffrey Buhr, Samuel Buhr, Jessie Buhr, Tobias Buhr and Dalton Hoese.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
