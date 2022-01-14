Roger Allan Neubarth, age 70, of Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home.
Funeral Service held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Josh Bernau; Organist: Rita Luecke; Soloist: Jordan Judd, "I Can Only Imagine"; Congregational Hymns: "How Great Thou Art," "Amazing Grace," "What A Friend We Have In Jesus"; Honorary Casket Bearers: Brittney Ketcher, Travis Neubarth, Waylon Kloempken, Grace Kloempken; Casket Bearers: Braden Ketcher, Tyler Neubarth, Jack Kloempken, Ariah Oelfke, Lisa Watnaas, Adam Neubarth.
Roger Allan Neubarth was born on May 13, 1951, in Arlington, Minnesota. He was the son of Arnold and Helen (Hipp) Neubarth. Roger was baptized as an infant on May 27, 1951, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arlington and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on April 11, 1965, by Reverend Otto Misch at St. John's Lutheran Church in Plato, Minnesota. He received his education in Glencoe and was a graduate of the Glencoe High School Class of 1969.
On August 26, 1972, Roger was united in marriage to Phyllis Mathews at St. John's Lutheran Church in Plato. After their marriage, Roger and Phyllis resided in Plato, Lester Prairie and for the last 42 years have lived on their farm in rural Young America. Roger and Phyllis were blessed with four children, Teresa, Ryan, Angela, and Amber. Roger's dad milked cows and passed on the love of farming to Roger. Roger and Phyllis started farming in 1980 and also had a dairy herd for a while. Roger was also employed at Schwartz Manufacturing in Lester Prairie for 18 years, Mammoth Industries in Chaska for 18 years and Riteway Manufacturing in Lester Prairie for 10 years. Roger retired on June 1, 2020. Roger and Phyllis shared 49 years of marriage together.
Roger was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America.
Roger was a hard worker, a planner and perfectionist, jokester and a farmer. He passed all these traits onto his children. Roger loved being able to talk to Ryan about cattle and farming. Roger adored his grandchildren and took pride in being the first to hold each grandchild right after they were born. He cherished the memories of family trips to Walt Disney World with his wife, children and grandchildren. Roger also enjoyed going to his grandchildren's sporting events, spearing, deer hunting, playing solitaire on the computer, playing cards with his grandchildren, and being a handyman.
Roger passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home in Young America, at the age of 70 years. Blessed be his memory.
Roger is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Mathews) Neubarth of Young America, MN; children, Teresa Ketcher and her husband Jim, Ryan Neubarth and his wife Tabitha, Angela Kloempken and her husband Jason, Amber Neubarth, all of Young America, MN; grandchildren, Braden Ketcher, Brittney Ketcher, Tyler Neubarth, Travis Neubarth, Jack Kloempken, Waylon Kloempken, Grace Kloempken, Ariah Oelfke; siblings, Judy Haag and her husband Mike of Young America, MN, Janice Mathews and her husband Merlin of Lester Prairie, MN, Richard Neubarth and his wife Edna of Young America, MN, Jeanette Smith and her husband Tom of Young America, MN, Ron Neubarth and his wife Sue of Cologne, MN, Joyce Oltmann and her husband Brad of Sauk Centre, MN; sister-in-law, Shirley Rickert of Osakis, MN; brother-in-law, Arnold Mathews of Sauk Rapids, MN; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Helen Neubarth; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marvin Mathews and Selma James; niece and Godchild, April Oltmann; brother-in-law, Wayne Rickert; sister-in-law, Janelle Mathews.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbride.com.
