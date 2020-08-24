Rodney V. Brandenburg

Rodney Vernon Brandenburg went to heaven on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Waconia Good Samaritan Center. Pastor David Erbel will officiate at a private service with family and friends at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. Interment will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Rodney was born in Hutchinson on August 27, 1942 to Ruth Emma (Stark) and Vernon Ernest Brandenburg. He was baptized into God’s family at Frieden (Peace) Lutheran Church in Hutchinson on September 20, 1942 by Pastor Schultz. He was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer on March 25, 1956 by Pastor Heyne. His confirmation verse was Proverbs 23:26. In 1960, he graduated from Waconia High where he was a member of the 59-60 championship football team. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy. He served on the USS Newport News CA-148 which was commissioned in January 1949. At the time he served, it was the US Navy’s largest cruiser, 717 feet long with a 21,000 ton displacement and speeds in excess of 30 knots. It was manned by 1,400 officers and men. It was equipped with the fastest firing major caliber guns in the world. (Now you know why his hearing failed him as they wore no ear protection.) During his duty they were stationed in Norfolk, VA and cruised in the Mediterranean Sea, the Arctic Circle, and were part of the US blockade of Cuba in the Bay of Pigs. After crossing the Arctic Circle at longitude 1® 30’ W, Boreas Rex, Ruler of the North Wind, ordered that he become a member of the Royal Order of the Blue Nose. On June 29, 1968, he was married to Linda Lea Schilling at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Watertown by Pastor Dahms. Their marriage with blessed with one son, Ryan Lee Brandenburg of Waconia. After marrying Linda, he obtained a 2 year degree in Industrial Electronics at Brown Institute in Minneapolis. Thereafter, he worked for various copier companies until retiring in 2002. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending many hours remodeling their cabin on Nelson Lake in Pequot Lakes. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad, his son Ryan, his cousin Ron, his friend John, and other family and friends. He was a member of the Waconia American Legion, the Waconia VFW and Ducks Unlimited. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia since moving back to Waconia in 1970. Rodney is survived by his loving family, wife Linda and son Ryan; his sisters, Beverly Babatz of Jordon, Sharon Meiseler of Waconia; sister-in-law and spouse, Shirley and Dale Good of Lewisberry, PA; nieces and nephews, Brian and Toni Babatz of Jordon, Todd Babatz of Chaska, Roxanne and David Wagener of Waconia, Becky and Matt Westlund of Waconia, Charlie and Jenna Good of Reno, NV, Chelsea and Chris Herman of Middletown, MD, Mackenzie Good and fiancé Matt Miessau of Washington, DC; as well as other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Ruth Brandenburg; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gilbert and Myrtle Schilling. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
