Rodney L. Groff, age 87, of Waconia passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home. Funeral Service Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East Second Street) in Waconia with Rev. Bob Alsleben as officiant. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Rod was born on November 18, 1933 in Okabena, the son of Theodore and Mabel (Ruthenbeck) Groff. He was confirmed on May 11, 1947 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Okabena. On September 14, 1957, Rod was united in marriage to Ramona Spencer at Heron Lake Lutheran Church in Heron Lake, MN. Rod loved being with his family, attending his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren activities whenever it was possible. He belonged to the Saturday morning Bible study at Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was responsible for making the coffee, which everyone enjoyed. Rod also was on the dart ball team at Trinity. He had a big heart, always helping others, and volunteering for various positions when the need emerged. Rod liked to play cards and cribbage in his spare time. He drove bus in his later years, enjoying the children on his routes. Rod was preceded in death by his daughter Roxanne Grahn; granddaughter Tara Lynn Stahlke; parents Theodore and Mabel Groff; father-in-law and mother-in-law Wayne and Berniece Spencer; brothers Gordon Groff, Jim Groff; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Janet Groff, Elinore Groff, Rod Spencer. Rod is survived by his loving family: wife Ramona; daughters Renee (Mark) Bartels of Norwood Young America, Rochelle (Rick) Stahlke of Waconia; son-in-law Chris Grahn of Cologne; grandchildren Luke, Rebecca and Elizabeth Bartels, Ryan (Amber), Reed, Sarah (Dawa) Stahlke, Parker and Kaley Grahn; great-grandchildren Paige and Braylin Stahlke, Nico Tsering; sisters Elaine Lesch of Windom, Judy (Dale) Peters of Rosemount; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Beck Whaley of Eagan, Barb Byrne of New Richland, Jane Leopold of Shakopee, Deb (Bob) Lemickson of Lakefield, Teri Spencer of Chaska, Tim (Julie) Spencer of Okabena; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers are Rod’s grandchildren. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
