Robert O. Foster, age 94, of Waconia passed away on December 1, 2020 in Eagan. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to the service, at the church. Interment held at 2 p.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.

