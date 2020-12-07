Robert O. Foster, age 94, of Waconia passed away on December 1, 2020 in Eagan. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Robert Otto Foster was born on November 15, 1926 in Minneapolis, the son of Otto and Hazel (Law) Foster. After attending West High School in Minneapolis, Robert enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served for two years in the South Pacific during World War II. During that time he served on the USS Young and the USS Daly. He was honorably discharged March 24, 1946. Upon leaving the service, he held multiple jobs. He then later settled in the tool and die trades at Creative Tool & Engineering, where he worked until his retirement in 1991. Robert remained a faithful Waconia, legion post member for many years. On April 23, 1949, Robert was united in marriage to Dorothea “Dorothy” Luedtke. Together they were blessed with four children. They were married until Dorothy’s passing in 1991. On February 6, 1993, Robert was united in marriage to Sylvia Harjes. Robert was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing and taught the whole family how to fish. He enjoyed woodworking and was a tremendous handyman. He could fix anything. He was also very active in his church. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Benton Township Rural Cologne for over 50 years. Later in life, he transferred his membership to St. John’s of Norwood Young America. Robert was very friendly, fun-loving and loved making people laugh. Robert had a way of making everyone around him feel important and special. Beyond a loyal friend, he was also a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was his whole world and everything he did was for them. Children especially brought him immense joy. He delighted in making them smile and laugh wherever he went. Robert’s legacy carried on through his grandchildren and made a mark that will live on through generations to come. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Hazel Foster; his first wife Dorothy Foster; sons-in-law Daniel Hartmann, Stephen Moeller; grandchild Susan Luke; brother and sister-in-law Lyle (Ruth) Foster; sisters and brothers-in-law Arlene (Jack) Harrington, Muriel (Carroll) Lund, Shirley (John) Wood, Betty Jean (Sid) Gersbach, Joanne (Ralph) Anton. Robert is survived by his loving family: wife Sylvia Foster; children Sue Hartmann of Brainerd, Sandy Moeller of Eagan, Denise “DeDe” (Jeff) Allums of Colorado Springs, CO, Wendy Vincent of Jackson; grandchildren Jason Hartmann, Michelle (Jeff) Eggers, Rebecca Voelker, Michael (Krista) Moeller, Amy Hopkins, Sarah Hopkins, Tracy Osterberg, Rachael (Chris) Ess; grandson-in-law David Luke; great-grandchildren Ashlee (Alex), Nicole, Baylee, Hunter, Emily, Alexa, Mikayla, Madelyn, Chloe, Jackson, Louis, Tyler, Guillermo, Ceanna, Sophia, Victoria, Bradly, Jessy, Zachary, Alex, Karissa; sister-in-law LuVerne Luedtke; many wonderful nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials donations suggested to Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
