Robert L. Toft

Robert "Bob" L. Toft, age 75, of St. Bonifacius passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Freshwater Church (138 W First St.) in Waconia with Rev. John Braland as officiant. Gathering of family and friends held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Robert "Bob" Laurence Toft was born March 18, 1946 in Mountain Lake, MN, the son of Elmer and Laura (Klumb) Toft. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Jackson. Bob grew up in Jackson and graduated from Jackson High School.
After graduating high school, Bob continued his education at Jackson Vo Tech. Bob was a diligent worker, holding multiple positions in his lifetime. He worked in custom cabinetry and furniture building and eventually owned his own company. He also worked for Peter Allen Co., Sign of the Eagle, The Bernard Group, and as a courier for NAPA Auto Parts. In his free time, Bob had a passion for motorcycles, enjoyed gaming on the X-Box and was a gadget man. He loved a good meal, grilling, and morning coffee with the guys. His dog, Tigger, brought him great joy. He loved discussing politics, was easy going and enjoyed life. Bob was kind and humble and will be dearly missed by his loved ones.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Laura Toft; step-daughter-in-law Kristene Heyer; brothers-in-law Gordon Lundskow, Ken Johnson.
Bob is survived by his loving family: "Sweetie" Carol Heyer of St. Bonifacius; children Holly (Greg) Newman of Gulf Port, FL, Erik (Vicki) Toft of St. Francis, Sarah Baird of Otsego; step-children Brad Heyer of Waconia, Jeannine (Kurt) Schutte of Waconia; grandchildren Sam Newman, Max Newman, Alec (Blair) Toft, Taylor Toft, Layla Baird, Ella Baird, Olivia Heyer, Avery Heyer, Kate Schutte, Emerson Schutte; sisters Marge Lundskow, Barb Johnson; other relatives and friends.
Urn Bearers are Erik Toft and Brad Heyer.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
