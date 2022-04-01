Robert I. Schwichtenberg, age 88, of Waconia passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at Good Samaritan in Waconia.
Funeral Service held Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Duncan McLellan as officiant. Visitation held Thursday, March 31 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and on Friday one hour prior to the service at church. Prayer service following visitation on Thursday at 7:00 P.M. Interment in the church cemetery.
Robert Irwin Schwichtenberg was born July 15, 1933 in Waconia, MN, the son of Irwin and Beatrice (Mayer) Schwichtenberg. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. His confirmation verse was Mathew 26:41 "Watch and pray that ye enter not into temptation: the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak." After graduating high school, Robert served in the US Army from 1953-1955. On June 27, 1959 Robert was united in marriage to Vernetta (Wischnack) at St. Marks Lutheran Church in New Germany.
Robert was a diligent provider. He worked for Surge Milker for a number of years and also held other part-time jobs. He was a pick-up and delivery driver for Yetzers Furniture Store and was one of the early ambulance drivers for the Waconia area, driving a red Cadillac. From 1960-1998, Robert worked for the USPS in Waconia as a Rural Route Carrier. During those 38 years, he also faithfully served on the Waconia Fire Department. In addition, Robert was a van driver for 19 years with Koch Bus Service. Every one of his kids he drove always held a special place in his heart.
Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved going to all the grandkid's and great-grandkids events. He was their #1 fan!
Church was a priority for Bob his entire life and he actively served in multiple areas. On Sundays, from his favorite chair in the back of church, he would eagerly greet and catch up with fellow church members.
Bob had many interests throughout his life. In his early years, he loved to fish. Later on, Bob found a great fondness for watching and feeding the birds and squirrels. The proof could be found with all the feeders he had placed in his backyard. Bob was an avid card player and loved to listen to old time music. He also delighted in repairing small engines and what started as a favor for friends, became known as "BS Repair" out of his garage. Word traveled fast and soon all of Waconia and the surrounding areas called for his services. Upon moving into Westview Acres, Bob remained just as industrious; taking orders for the Westview residence store until his health prevented it.
In the words of a dear friend, "Bob was a great guy and so many people have very fond memories of times with him. He was always the first to offer help where he felt he could. Who he was and how he portrayed that was something I will never forget. We lost a Great One and Heaven gained One".
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Irwin and Beatrice Schwichtenberg; daughter-in-law Darlene Schwichtenberg; father-in-law and mother-in-law Gilbert and Mildred Wischnack; brothers-in-law Gerald Wischnack, Ronald Wischnack.
Robert is survived by his loving family: wife Vernetta; children Bruce Schwichtenberg of Chaska, Dale (Lynn) Schwichtenberg of Waconia, Beth (Joe) Pogatchnik Jr. of Cologne; grandchildren Matthew Schwichtenberg, Amy (Justin) Anderson, Tina (Adam) Barylak, Joe (Alison) Pogatchnik III, Tanya (Sam) Stolp, Courtney (Casey) Shiring, Tiffany (Karsten) Halverson, Katelyn Schwichtenberg, Bridget Schwichtenberg; great-grandchildren Logan, Chase, Kylie, Aubrey, Michael, Joe IV, Rose, Odin, Lyanna, Jameson, Natalie; brother Donald (Phyllis) Schwichtenberg of Waconia; sister Janet (David) Veith of Bloomington; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Phyllis (Donald) Schwichtenberg of Waconia, Milan (Elaine) Wischnack of Norwood Young America, Tom (Monica) Wischnack of Norwood Young America, Genoa (Dennis) Henning of New Germany, Kevin (Connie) Wischnack of Buffalo, Angeline Wischnack of Norwood Young America, Geraldine "Geri" Wischnack of Norwood Young America; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Matthew Schwichtenberg, Joe Pogatchnik III, Adam Barylak, Justin Anderson, Sam Stolp, Karsten Halverson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
