Robert G. Balzum

Robert Balzum, age 90 of Norwood Young America, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Harbor in Norwood Young America. Funeral 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation AT THE CHURCH Monday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment Mau Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Robert Glenn Balzum was born July 9, 1930 in Crookston, the son of Robert and Mabel (Pinske) Balzum. Robert grew up on the family farm in rural Ada. Robert was a graduate of the Ada High School in 1948. On February 29, 1952, Robert was inducted into the United States Army. He proudly served his country until receiving his Honorable Discharge on February 28, 1954, at which time he transferred to the Army Reserve. Robert was a Private First Class at the time of his military retirement. Although he didn’t discuss much about his time in the service, Robert would share stories of being a paratrooper. His dedication to his country and the military continued with Robert’s many years as an American Legion Member. Robert was united in marriage with Shelbe Schrupp on August 13, 1955 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America by Rev. Radtke. This union was blessed with children Keith, Dean, Cindy and Connie. Robert’s career was in television service and repair. He had worked for many years in the Twin Cities, followed by working for his uncle in Waconia and later for Hilgers Hardware and Appliance in Norwood Young America. Robert was very dedicated to work, often making service calls to residences to make a repair. Everyone knew there wasn’t a TV that he couldn’t fix. After suffering a heart attack at a young age, Robert was limited in the physical work he could do. He had also worked for Young America Corporation, Duebers and Blooming Baskets. Robert was a devoted member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he volunteered at every opportunity. He was an usher for many years and faithfully attended the Saturday morning men’s Bible study group. The most important thing to Robert was family. The benefits of his hard work was always meant for them. He loved to spend time with them fishing, watching or attending a Twins game, working in the yard or just catching up over a phone call. Robert also enjoyed hunting, completing puzzles, and having a good conversation with friends. Robert will be remembered for his positive, kind and sweet nature. He had a memorable laugh and an ever present smile. Robert is preceded in death by his wife Shelbe Balzum; parents Robert and Mabel Balzum; brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Florence Balzum; brother-in-law Ralph Valdes. Robert is survived by his loving family: children Keith Balzum of Waconia, Dean (Becky) Balzum of Waconia, Cindy (Gary) Stoltmann of Pewaukee, WI, Connie (Darrell) Johnson of Aurora, CO; daughter-in-law Mary Balzum of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Nathan Balzum, Jenna Balzum (special friend Lucas Etzler), Katie (David) VanBoxtel, Hannah Stoltmann, Brandon Johnson, Christian Johnson, Gabriel Johnson; sister Bev Valdes; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Vicki Schrupp, Eugene and Joanne Schrupp, Doug Schrupp, Sandra Sprengeler, Sue and Gary Maddern, Larry and Misty Schrupp, Delores Schrupp; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Serving as casket bearers are Robert’s grandchildren. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.