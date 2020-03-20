Robert Francis Peterka

Robert “Bob” Francis Peterka, age 84, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away at his home in Waconia, MN, on March 19, 2020. Bob was born to Martin and June (Juanita Wacha) Peterka on October 11, 1935, at St. John’s Hospital in Wahpeton, ND. As a boy, Bob’s first jobs were delivering milk for Matt Braun’s Dairy and cleaning bricks (3 cents/brick) for his uncle Leo Novetzke’s construction company. He loved and participated in many sports all his life. Bob graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1954, then went directly into the US Army, serving in France until 1956. After his return from military duty, Bob began undergraduate classes at ND State School of Science. He married Mary Louise Rogers in 1958; they marked 61 years of marriage in December 2019. The couple moved to Grand Forks, to attend UND, where he earned his degree in Business Administration and Accounting in 1960. Over the years that followed, Bob’s public accounting work and partnerships included the IRS (1962-1968), Eide Helmeke Boelz & Pasch (1968-87), Farm Accounting & Tax Services (1987-96), and Eide Bailly LLP (1996-2000). During the last few years of his career, Bob was a tax-law seminar presenter for both the IRS and UND. For 40 years, Bob and Mary made Fargo, ND, their home, during which they raised three children. After retirement in 2000, they summered at their cottage on Pelican Lake. They spent many happy times at the Pelican Lake home and wintered at their new home in Tucson, AZ. An avid fisherman, boater and golfer all his life, Bob embraced his hobbies more after retirement, often entertaining grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and many extended family and friends. In 2017, Bob and Mary sold their Tucson home and moved permanently to Waconia. By then, Bob was a 9-year survivor of a bone-marrow cancer, MDS (Myelodysplastic Syndrome). And yet, even in February of 2020, he was ice-fishing on Lake Waconia. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, partner, and caregiver Mary; his son Bruce (Barbara) of Denver; daughter Ruth (Todd) Gregoire of Waconia; five grandchildren, Stephanie Gregoire of Mpls, Tyler, Rebecca, Laura and Katie Gregoire of Waconia; great-grandson Wesley of Waconia; step-grandsons, Tayler Ramseth of Burnsville, Evan (Angela) Ramseth of Zumbrota; sister Judy Mangus (Vince) of Denver. He’s preceded in death by his son Steve (Lynn) Peterka, as well as sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Vince Schmitz. Bob will be cremated, a funeral will be held at a later date at St. Joseph’s Church, Waconia, MN. Interment will be at Fort Snelling, MN. Memorials may be directed to the Fargo Air Museum, Fargo, ND, in memory of Steve and Bob Peterka.
