Robert Charles Heiland, age 83, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living in Waconia, Minnesota. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Church of Peace in Norwood Young America. A Private Family Visitation will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Dale Inman Special Music: “How Great Thou Art,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Railway to Heaven” Honorary Casket Bearers: Robert’s grandchildren ~ Amy Sennes, Angela Werth, Aaron Rolf, Amber Asher, Ashley Merchert, Amanda Borak, Patrick Aretz, Alex Aretz, Benjamin Aretz, Kristina Stresnak, Kylea Roeglin, Ryan Roeglin Casket Bearers: Robert’s grandsons, and granddaughter ~ Aric Rolf, Nathan Thomas, Peter Aretz II, Zachary Heiland, Jill Probst, Wesley Thomas Robert Charles Heiland was born on July 21, 1937, in Shakopee, Scott County, Minnesota. He was the son of August Martin and Laura Wilhelmina (Wandschneider) Heiland. Robert’s stepfather was Fred Moonen and his stepmother was Jean Johnson. He was baptized as an infant and later was confirmed in his Catholic faith as a youth both at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Shakopee, Minnesota. Robert received his education in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, graduating with the Central High School Class of 1956. On August 16, 1958, Robert was united in marriage to Rosalie Kathryn Bergmann at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Cologne, Minnesota. Robert and Rosalie made their home in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with five children, Kathryn, Judith, Kristine, Charles and Ronald. Robert and Rosalie shared over 62 years of marriage. Robert worked in the Feed Mill in Cologne in his younger years and then the Hamburg Feed Mill for many years until he retired in 2007. He was a member of Church of Peace in Norwood Young America. Robert was also a member of the Norwood Young America Fire Department. Robert enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, fishing, dancing, going on road trips with friends, vacationing, and spending time at Lake Manuella. His true passion was spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchild and friends. Robert passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living in Waconia, Minnesota, at the age of 83 years, 5 months, and 1 day. Blessed be his memory. Robert is survived by his: wife, Rosalie Heiland of Norwood Young America, MN; children, Kathryn Schwalbe and her husband James of New Auburn, MN, Judith Thomas and her husband Mark of Norwood Young America, MN, Kristine Aretz and her husband Peter of Marinette, WI, Charles Heiland and his wife Judith of Plato, MN, Ronald Heiland and his wife Melanie of Norwood Young America, MN; grandchildren, Amy Sennes, Angela Werth and her husband Brad, Aric Rolf and his wife Stacy, Aaron Rolf, Amber Asher and her husband Trevor, Ashley Merchert and her husband Derek, Nathan Thomas and his wife Annette, Amanda Borak and her husband Charles, Wesley Thomas and his wife Chelsie, Peter II Aretz, Patrick Aretz and his wife Elaine, Alex Aretz, Benjamin Aretz and his wife Brooke, Jill Probst and her husband Christopher, Kristina Stresnak and her husband Matt, Kylea Roeglin, Ryan Roeglin, Zachary Heiland; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Virginia Rathmanner of Robinsdale, MN; step sisters, Carol Jakes and her husband Don of Minnetonka, MN, Joy Johnson and her husband Robert “Bob” of Minnetonka, MN, Louise Dolon and her husband Ronald of Minnetonka, MN; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, August and Laura Heiland; stepfather, Fred Moonen; stepmother, Jean Heiland; siblings, Richard Johnson; brother-in-law, Andrew Rathmanner. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
